OPS, NBA reject Ambode's 50% review of LUC

Bimbola Oyesola

Nigeria’s Organised Private Sector (OPS), yesterday, rejected the 50 per cent reduction on the Land Use Act announced by the Lagos State government.

Reacting on the policy review by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Thursday, the OPS said though the measure was   commendable, it however, amounted to scratching the issue on the surface since the 50 per cent reduction will not mean much to residents of the state. The OPS which argued that the review was unacceptable, said it would soon meet to respond appropriately to the Lagos State government on the review.

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in a separate telephone interviews said the OPS had earlier expressed its dissatisfaction with the law.

The Director General of NECA, Segun Oshinowo, said there was no significant relief with the review in the payment that residents are expected to pay as the original increase was well over 500 per cent.

“The 50 per cent announced is supposed to be half of what a resident has to pay, but what is being halved for a resident grappling with nothing less than 500 per cent still represents over 250 per cent increase,” he said.

Oshinowo warned that the state government should not force residents to sue it to suspend the increase, adding that the Act was not litigation-free.

“This law is not litigation-proof and we hope things would not get to that as we both seek to tread the path of caution in the bid to explore a meaningful outcome,” he stated.

For his part, the Director General of the  Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf, equally noted that the fact that the government came up with any review at all showed that it was responsive to the agitations raised by the people. “The latest review shows that the Lagos State government has responded, though it may not be as we desired. But the fact that it happens should be commended,” he said.

He, however, said that the OPS will still meet to study the review and respond accordingly. 

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch, said it has rejected the 50 per cent reduction of the LUC made by the Lagos State government Thursday.

The Chairman, Mr. Adeshina Ogunlana, said yesterday that the reduction by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration was “unacceptable”.

“I am yet to hear officially from the government about that reduction or see a document about it, I have only seen news flash, which I will treat only as a rumour.

