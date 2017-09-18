The Sun News
Home / National / Ops. EGWU EKE II: Military should conform with rules of engagement – Abia dep. gov.

Ops. EGWU EKE II: Military should conform with rules of engagement – Abia dep. gov.

— 18th September 2017

From: Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Deputy governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, has urged that soldiers of the Operation EGWU EKE II, currently in the state should conform to their rules of engagement while carrying out their official duties in the state, in order not to be caught in the web of false rumuors going on among some residents.

The deputy governor also enjoined residents of the state not to confront the military in their operations,  but to report any human right abuses that emanated from the operation to relevant authorities.

Chukwu stated this while reacting to the wave of rumours, which swept through Aba last Thursday,  that houses were burnt and people murdered by unknown persons in certain parts of the city.

He advised residents of Aba and Abia State at large, to refrain from spreading or giving attention to  unfounded rumours being peddled  by idle minds who want  to cause tension in the society.

 He explained that the reports which were later confirmed not to be true by security agents caused tension in the state while some people almost relocated their families to other states.

The fake alarm last Thursday morning stated that  houses were being  burnt and people killed almost set the state on fire.

 “But the timely intervention of the security agencies who later confirmed the alarm as unfounded. There is no need to cause unnecessary tension and incite people against each other. There is no alternative to peace.

“Residents should be mindful of those who stock is to cause tension in the society. People should always contact the security agencies in the event of suspected movements,” he said.

 The deputy governor added that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of the state was committed to ensuring maintaining peace and harmony in the state and has continue to provide logistics support to the security agencies.

1 Comment

  1. Naijaman 18th September 2017 at 7:14 pm
    Reply

    Wetin b e this “Rule of Engagement” sef? Shoot at someone throwing ONLY sticks and stone at you? That’s it?

