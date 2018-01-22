OPS decries high cost, scarcity of raw materials

The Organised Private Sector (OPS) has expressed fears over the scarcity and high cost of raw materials hindering the nation’s paint industry.

The Chairman of the Paint Manufacturers Association (PMA), a subsector of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Rotimi Aluko, stated that paint manufacturers have continued, over the past two years, to grapple with the scarcity and high cost of raw materials, maintaining that the establishment of a petrochemical plant to support secondary production of paints would address the situation.

Aluko, who stated this in a chat with journalists recently, in Lagos, said that with Dangote’s petrochemical plant scheduled to come on stream soon, raw materials would be more available and cheaper for paint manufacturers to work with.

“We strongly believe that Dangote’s investment in petrochemicals will also attract other investments into the industry,” he said.

He maintained that one of the major challenges faced by its members in the last two years was the scarcity and high cost of raw materials where majority of its raw materials are not available locally.

He stressed that with an investment of over N50 billion at current value and installed capacity of 200 million litres of assorted paints annually, the paint industry is no doubt playing a major role in the industrial growth of Nigeria’s economy.