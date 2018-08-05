Oppressor of the press

Besides its obvious manifestation of anti-press, anti-liberty and anti-people tendency, the bill arrogantly arrogates to the Council it seeks to promote the power to register and deregister journalists

Ken Ugbechie

You may not have heard about him. His name is Suleiman Adokwe, a senator of the PDP representing Nasarawa South senatorial district. He’s not one of those flamboyant senators. He’s not known for garrulity or given to high drama associated with some legislators. You can’t affix his name to any grand and robust bill or associate him with brilliant legislative sagacity which some senators often display on the floor of the hallowed chamber at plenary. But he’s a senator elected to make laws for the good governance of the nation among other duties. Except of course, I should add, that he is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation.

Now, Adokwe has a bill and a burden. The bill is the Nigerian Press Council (Repeal and Re-enactment Bill 2018). It has gone through second reading. The burden is the pressure on Senator Adokwe to sponsor a bill and get it passed by his colleagues. A public hearing on the bill was held on Monday, July 23, 2018. Public hearings are precursors to third and final reading of a bill before it is passed by the legislators. So, for the bill, the public hearing was its final rites before a decision is taken by the lawmakers.

Public hearings are usually robust, sometimes volatile with stakeholders engaging in caustic polemics. This one was just one of them; it turned out to be public wrenching: saddening, distressful and even disrespectful. The senators had herded the media stakeholders into the hearing room where they usually railroad their views on their audience. Not this time. The media practitioners in the room representing various stakeholders in the media fraternity were vehement and unanimous in rejecting the bill and its obnoxious and toxic content.