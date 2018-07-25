– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - A presidential dance of death
25th July 2018 - CHRISTIANA ANI 08183228359
24th July 2018 - Wolves complete Moutinho deal 
24th July 2018 - Barca hosts Alaves in Laliga opener 
24th July 2018 - El Clasico gets date
24th July 2018 - NTTF stakes N1m on Junior League
24th July 2018 - U17 AFCON Qualifiers: Eaglets draw Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso
24th July 2018 - Nwora banks on hard work for World cup ticket
24th July 2018 - Tyson Fury: Joshua, a disgrace to boxing
24th July 2018 - Djokovic sacks spiritualist 
Home / Columns / Frank Talk / A presidential dance of death
OPPOSITION

A presidential dance of death

— 25th July 2018

In one fell swoop, 15 APC senators [defected] to the opposition PDP, effectively making the latter the majority party in the Red Chamber.

Steve Nwosu

By sheer coincidence, I was in Abuja on Monday and observed some of the wee-hour meetings of that day, and the precursor to some of the events that unravelled yesterday morning at the National Assembly complex.

Now, I am not too used to gloating, but I am tempted to say: I told you so, Mr. President.

A few weeks ago, on this same page, I had written an article titled “Mr. President, you will still meet nPDP”

READ ALSO: Mr. President, you will still meet nPDP

I had concluded that article thus: “In fact, I suspect that one of the reasons PMB is reluctant to see the nPDP people is that he suspects that he will annihilate the PDP turncoats at the convention, and make them even more powerless. But his political advisers must not forget that, after the convention, there is still an election. And we all know the role nPDP played in sacking Jonathan.

So, Mr. President, you should hold that talk. It’s for your own political good.”

Clearly, that advice fell on deaf ears, no pun intended.

But that piece was both a prediction and a satirical advisory, informed by the seeming arrogance of President Muhammadu Buhari regarding the ultimatum by members of the New PDP within the APC.

Cheered on by myopic, self-serving aides and members of a cabal who seem to have their brains permanently frozen since 1984, PMB refused to address a simple political itch (which was what the grouse of the members of the nPDP tendency in the APC represented), until it has now festered into a cancerous ulcer. An ulcer that, in one fell swoop, saw 15 APC senators defecting to the opposition PDP, effectively making the latter the majority party in the Red Chamber. A few minutes later, another 37 members of the House of Representatives also dumped the APC, with 32 of them joining the PDP.

It is a major harvest for the main opposition party.

So much so that even Bauchi, which is believed to be a more traditional Buhari base than Kano, now has two APC senators crossing over to PDP.

And that is in addition to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the soul of contemporary Kano politics, also decamping. Funnily enough, it was only on Monday that PMB suddenly realised that he needed to talk to Kwankwaso.

Indeed, the chickens are coming home to roost.

Now, with two Kwara senators decamping, we can’t give any prizes for guessing where Senate President Bukola Saraki stands. Ditto for Speaker Yakubu Dogara. Add all that to the fact that there are many, like Sen. Shehu Sani, who have since served notice of their quitting the APC, long before yesterday’s exodus.

With every passing day, it is becoming clearer and clearer that PMB might be needing nothing short of a civilian coup to retain power in 2019. Unfortunately, even that ‘coup’ might also flop, if what transpired at the Abuja homes of Saraki and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu yesterday morning is anything to go by. For it appears that even the security operatives are on the same side of the battle line with us, the masses. Every new act of impunity and desperation on the part of the President appears to be irritating the operatives as much as it is annoying the rest of us. That probably explains why, despite all the security cordon at the homes and offices of the leading lawmakers, they still managed to find their way into the Senate chambers.

I think the time has come for the President to wake up from his fantasy slumber. The time has come for somebody to tell PMB some of the things he doesn’t want to hear, but needs to hear. The time has come for somebody to tell the President, if he is not already aware, that all those deceiving him about his soaring popularity are actually hatching a heinous plot to return him to office come 2019. And their plot has nothing to do with integrity and everything the President is alleged to stand for. It has nothing to do with whether we collect our PVC or not.

Mr. President, Nigerians are hungry and angry. No doubt, you still have millions of followers, but many of those still queueing behind you have either fallen for religion and ethnicity propaganda or are too scared by the real and imagined consequences of being seen to be opposing you.

But it is not too late for you and your party. For, irrespective of what de-marketing Oshiomhole and Ngige are doing to you, the PDP people have still not got their act together. But they soon will, especially if APC continues along this part of self-immolation.

But I’m not expecting the PMB camp to learn anything from this writing on the wall. In fact, like someone under the combined influence of Yoruba spells of Asasi and Edì, the President and his cabal will continue to make even more errors, as we head to 2019.

That was the reason Buhari made the recent comment against restructuring, a suicidal swim against the tide of national emotions.

Thankfully, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has given him the appropriate response to that gaffe. But that is discussion for next week.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OSHIOMHOLE

Oshiomhole reacts to NASS defectors: ‘They’re big masquerades with no electoral values’

— 24th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has maintained that he won’t lose sleep over the 15 Senators and 37 members of the House of Representatives that have defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He described them as ‘big masquerades with no electoral value’ who would soon…

  • Air Peace

    Air Peace scales IOSA renewal hurdle, pledges to sustain safety standards

    — 24th July 2018

    NAN Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has again passed the International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), pledging to sustain the high standards of its flight operations. The airline made the announcement in a statement signed by its Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah, on Tuesday in Lagos. The Area Manager, South West Africa, International…

  • AKANBI

    I’m still in APC, my name wrongly included in defectors list – Sen. Akanbi

    — 24th July 2018

    A few hours after he was included in the 15 senators that purportedly quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the senator representing Oyo South senatorial district, Soji Akanbi, has debunked claims that he defected from the APC top the PDP. Sen. Akanbi, while addressing journalists shortly after plenary,…

  • BANK

    Offa robbery: Police may arrest Saraki

    — 24th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, has threatened to arrest Senate President Bukola Saraki, if he failed to honor the invitation to him to report to the head of investigation team at the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) office, in Abuja. This was just as the Force Headquarters has denied that it…

  • Security Trust Fund

    Kaduna govt. to establish security trust fund

    — 24th July 2018

    NAN The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday resumed plenary session and adopted the report to establish an agency to administer the proposed Kaduna State Security Trust Fund The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resumption of plenary by the lawmakers is ahead of the July 31 scheduled date. Consequently, the legislators…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share