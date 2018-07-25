By sheer coincidence, I was in Abuja on Monday and observed some of the wee-hour meetings of that day, and the precursor to some of the events that unravelled yesterday morning at the National Assembly complex.

Now, I am not too used to gloating, but I am tempted to say: I told you so, Mr. President.

A few weeks ago, on this same page, I had written an article titled “Mr. President, you will still meet nPDP”

I had concluded that article thus: “In fact, I suspect that one of the reasons PMB is reluctant to see the nPDP people is that he suspects that he will annihilate the PDP turncoats at the convention, and make them even more powerless. But his political advisers must not forget that, after the convention, there is still an election. And we all know the role nPDP played in sacking Jonathan.

So, Mr. President, you should hold that talk. It’s for your own political good.”

Clearly, that advice fell on deaf ears, no pun intended.

But that piece was both a prediction and a satirical advisory, informed by the seeming arrogance of President Muhammadu Buhari regarding the ultimatum by members of the New PDP within the APC.

Cheered on by myopic, self-serving aides and members of a cabal who seem to have their brains permanently frozen since 1984, PMB refused to address a simple political itch (which was what the grouse of the members of the nPDP tendency in the APC represented), until it has now festered into a cancerous ulcer. An ulcer that, in one fell swoop, saw 15 APC senators defecting to the opposition PDP, effectively making the latter the majority party in the Red Chamber. A few minutes later, another 37 members of the House of Representatives also dumped the APC, with 32 of them joining the PDP.

It is a major harvest for the main opposition party.