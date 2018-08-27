Opposition no match for Emmanuel –Gov’s aide

Chinelo Obogo

An aide to the wife of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Nsikan Ukpanah, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state cannot hinder the governor’s second term ambition.

Speaking at the weekend, during a rally by Akwa Ibom indigenes at the National Stadium in Lagos for Emmanuel, Ukpanah said no defection or resistance can distract the current administration.

Ukpanah said the government of Akwa Ibom State is working with groups in Lagos and educating indigenes on how to transfer their voter’s cards to Akwa Ibom so they can take part in the 2019 elections.

READ ALSO: C’ River loses another lawmaker as Ayade mourns legislator

Also reacting to the defection of former governor Godswill Akpabio to the APC, she said: “One man is not enough to stop Emmanuel from emerging governor.”

According to her, the current administration has built lots of infrastructure in the state and has performed more than expected.

“We are not intimidated at all; it is a free world. The people of Akwa Ibom voted Emmanuel even when they did not know him and now that they know him and he has performed very well, I can assure you, he will be voted in the 2019 election. We are not intimidated, neither are we afraid of anybody,” she said.