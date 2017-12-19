The Sun News
Opposition lawmakers stage walkout, as PDP Rep joins APC

Opposition lawmakers stage walkout, as PDP Rep joins APC

19th December 2017

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives members  elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) staged a walkout from the plenary yesterday  following the defection of Nnanna Igbokwe to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They were joined by their colleagues elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Labour Party (LP).

Igbokwe, a lawmaker from Imo State, in a letter to the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, said he was leaving the PDP because of the division in the party in his state.

Besides, the lawmaker said he had joined the APC in January before the Supreme Court decided the leadership tussle between the then PDP National Caretaker Committee chairman, Senator Ahmed Malaria and former national chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff.

He noted that the letter was to clear doubts in the minds of his colleagues and constituents as to the political party he belonged.

In a swift reaction, Deputy Minority Whip, Binta Bello urged Dogara to invoke the spirit of section 68(1g) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) and declare Igbokwe’s seat vacant.

According to her, there is no more division in the PDP since the apex court resolved its leadership crisis.

However, Dogara ruled her out of order, stating that the provisions in section 61(1) could be invoked only with a condition in section 61(2).

The speaker said the House must be properly notified about the development conducted in support or against declaring any seat vacant, with majority decision prevailing.

He explained:”And you know this will be determined by the majority.”

However, Dogara’s ruling did not go down well with opposition lawmakers, as they staged a walkout and expressed their displeasure to journalists.

Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, who was present at the plenary, handed the APC flag to Igbokwe.

Uche Atuma

  Isim U. Udoh 20th December 2017 at 11:54 am
    It was Okorocha’s scheme to Igbokwe to defect. Okorocha is a struggling man to hold fort to his saving rope. Why was he there? Is that where he should stay to govern his State?

    Nemesis will fall on these kind of politicians like Okorocha who thinks all should join with him in his campaign of calumny. Let us see 2019 whether the prayer of Okorocha will work or not.

    He should go and repair all the dirty and bad road in Imo State. Imagine a construction company instead of putting a diversion sign uses the picture of Okorocha to make a diversion sign – how absurd and foolish. Using a governor’s image as caricature is reducing such a governor to nothing. Okorocha does not think it that way, yet he is happy that his face is now a signpost.

2 Nigerian students win African Spelling Bee contest

20th December 2017

A Nigerian speller has distinguished himself as the best speller in Africa after emerging the Champion in the African Spelling Bee 2017. Sheriff Muhammad who was part of the team of spellers representing Nigeria at the African Spelling Bee 2017 held at the Cradle of Humankind, Maropeng, South Africa spelt his way through to the…

  • JUST IN: Buhari swears in 7 perm secs

    20th December 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu  Buhari, on Wednesday, swore in the remaining seven Permanent Secretaries that were among the 22 directors that passed the promotional examination and appointed, in August. The brief ceremony took place before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (fec) meeting, presided over by him. Fifteen of the Permanent Secretaries…

  • Dickson Akoh begs Buhari to sign Peace Corps bill

    20th December 2017

    In a bid the address youth unemployment and restiveness in the country, the National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Dr. Dickson Akoh, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill. Akoh, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at a Stakeholders’ Meeting organised by the Northern Forum of the…

  • Ogun West PDP Caucus faults Secondus’s emergence as party chair

    20th December 2017

    …Bemoans Kashamu’s suspension From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun West Caucus of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the process that led to the emergence of, Uche Secondus as the new national chairman of the party. The Caucusdescribed Secondus’s election as a ‘charade’. The Caucus also faulted the suspension…

  • Kidnappings: Ambode orders legionnaires to take over security of Lagos schools

    20th December 2017

    From: Moshood Adebayo Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has ordered legionnaires to take over security of schools in the state. The governor spoke during the launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance  Emblem and Appeal Fund at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of…

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

