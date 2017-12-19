Opposition lawmakers stage walkout, as PDP Rep joins APC
— 19th December 2017
From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
House of Representatives members elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) staged a walkout from the plenary yesterday following the defection of Nnanna Igbokwe to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
They were joined by their colleagues elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Labour Party (LP).
Igbokwe, a lawmaker from Imo State, in a letter to the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, said he was leaving the PDP because of the division in the party in his state.
Besides, the lawmaker said he had joined the APC in January before the Supreme Court decided the leadership tussle between the then PDP National Caretaker Committee chairman, Senator Ahmed Malaria and former national chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff.
He noted that the letter was to clear doubts in the minds of his colleagues and constituents as to the political party he belonged.
In a swift reaction, Deputy Minority Whip, Binta Bello urged Dogara to invoke the spirit of section 68(1g) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) and declare Igbokwe’s seat vacant.
According to her, there is no more division in the PDP since the apex court resolved its leadership crisis.
However, Dogara ruled her out of order, stating that the provisions in section 61(1) could be invoked only with a condition in section 61(2).
The speaker said the House must be properly notified about the development conducted in support or against declaring any seat vacant, with majority decision prevailing.
He explained:”And you know this will be determined by the majority.”
However, Dogara’s ruling did not go down well with opposition lawmakers, as they staged a walkout and expressed their displeasure to journalists.
Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, who was present at the plenary, handed the APC flag to Igbokwe.
It was Okorocha’s scheme to Igbokwe to defect. Okorocha is a struggling man to hold fort to his saving rope. Why was he there? Is that where he should stay to govern his State?
Nemesis will fall on these kind of politicians like Okorocha who thinks all should join with him in his campaign of calumny. Let us see 2019 whether the prayer of Okorocha will work or not.
He should go and repair all the dirty and bad road in Imo State. Imagine a construction company instead of putting a diversion sign uses the picture of Okorocha to make a diversion sign – how absurd and foolish. Using a governor’s image as caricature is reducing such a governor to nothing. Okorocha does not think it that way, yet he is happy that his face is now a signpost.