Charles Onunaiju

“China has a big market of over 1.3 billion people and it is our sincere commitment to open the Chinese market”

– President Xi Jinping

The prime worry for most commentaries about China and Nigeria bilateral cooperation is what can be done to breach the gap of the trade imbalance, which is in favor of China. Even as Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian said in his recent interview that “China never deliberately pursues trade surplus… and correctly argued that “trade pattern is more of a natural outcome of the competitiveness of product and consumer’s choice.” Many would argue that China as major responsible power should take deliberate measures or steps to grant access to her market, the only means to reduce or even eliminate the trade imbalance between her and Nigeria. However, it is important to note that the clarion calls have been fully heeded by Beijing.

The first China’s International Import Expo that opened from the 5th to the 10th of November in her mega commercial city of Shanghai offered a concrete response to access to China’s huge market, which President Xi Jinping made a solemn and “sincere commitment to open’’. For anyone who thinks that the determination to open Chinese market for Import is sham or rhetoric, the Chinese leader assured that “China initiative to expand imports is not a choice of expediency. It is a future-oriented step taken to embrace the world and promote common development.” And in order to meet the trend of exponential trend in domestic consumption, he assured that China “will take more proactive measures to increase people’s income and spending power, foster new growth areas of medium-high-end consumption, continue to unleash the potential of the domestic market and expand the scope for import.”

Leaving no shred of doubt that China means what it says, President Xi Jinping made clear that “we will take further steps to lower tariffs, facilitate customs clearance, reduce institutional costs in import and step up cross-border e-commerce and other new forms and models of business.”