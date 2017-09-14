Operation PYTHON DANCE: NBA urges COAS to withdraw soldiers from Abia

The Sun News
— 14th September 2017

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Umuahia Chapter, has called on the Chief of Army Staff to immediately redeploy the soldiers deployed to Umuahia under Operation Python Dance to avoid hitting up the polity.
The NBA Chairman, Mr Nnamdi Eluwa, who briefed newsmen in Umuahia, said there was no security threat in Umuahia to warrant Operation Python Dance.
He said that the recent happenings in Abia between soldiers and members of the public had underscored the urgency to reconsider the necessity of Operation Python Dance 2.
Eluwa said that the Army would lose its meaning, value and worth in the minds of the society if the soldiers in Abia were not withdrawn and redeployed.
Eluwa stressed that the Umuahia branch of NBA would not support any enterprise that would violate the fundamental human rights of Abia people
“It is our position that there is no security threat in Umuahia and its environs to warrant the deployment of soldiers to intimidate and molest innocent Nigerians who are going about their lawful business
“We condemn in strong terms the unfortunate attack on journalists in Umuahia and raiding of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat by officers of Nigerian Army on Sept. 12.
“The attack on members of the NUJ by the Army to say the least is an attack on the people of Abia,” he said.
Eluwa said there was no need for massive deployment of soldiers in the South-East as the area is peaceful. (NAN)

  Ezekiel Okeke 14th September 2017 at 11:16 am
    No withdrawal, no escape- the enemy must be crushed in Biafraland, their end is on Biafran Soil in BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. God Is With Us!!!

