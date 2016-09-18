Operation Crocodile Smile: Army kills 23 militants

From Petrus Obi, Enugu

THE General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Enugu, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, has disclosed that 23 militants have been killed in the ongoing military operation in the Niger Delta tagged “Operation Crocodile Smile.”

The GOC, who briefed newsmen in Enugu yesterday, further revealed that the Army recorded four casualties.

Explaining that the military exercise was aimed at stemming growing restiveness in the region, Attahiru noted that 91 illegal refineries as well as bunkering sites were destroyed during the operation.

He warned that the Army formation in Enugu would continue to halt the myriad of security threats cum economic sabotage within its area of responsibility.

The GOC, who noted that the Division would continue to maintain operational tempo to consolidate on the gains it achieved during the exercise, reiterated that it would continue to deal with any attempt at brazen attacks on critical national infrastructure, oil and gas resources and overall strangulation of the socio-economic life of law abiding citizens by any group of militants or criminals.

He said: “The exercise, Crocodile Smile ended not just as a training exercise, but also as a way of demonstrating the capacity and efficacy of the Nigerian Army to secure lives and property in the Niger Delta and South-east Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, three among our own troops got drowned in the general area of Brass in Bayelsa State due to a boat mishap, while another one was killed in action elsewhere around Obiozunmini near Obite in Onelga, Rivers State in a fire fight with the criminals/militants.

“Most importantly, the Division is ever committed to the strategic direction of the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Defence Staff and the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He recalled that as part of the exercise, the Chief of Army Staff and his entourage visited the governors, prominent traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders in Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States, stressing that the Division in collaboration with the Nigeria Navy and Nigeria Air Force, as well as other security agencies would continue to protect lives and property in the oil-rich region.