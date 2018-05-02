The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - Operation Akpabana Benue confluence
2nd May 2018 - 68 feared dead, 56 injured in twin bomb blasts in Adamawa
2nd May 2018 - Decongestion Committee lauds Obiano on efforts to sanitise Onitsha
2nd May 2018 - Shareholders laud Transcorp’s return to profitability
2nd May 2018 - Panic as generator smoke envelopes CBN headquarters
2nd May 2018 - Okorocha, passengers laud Dana Air launch of Owerri-Abuja flight operations
2nd May 2018 - May Day: Obaseki approves N1.5bn to settle LG workers
2nd May 2018 - No peace in Nigeria until FG seeks God’s forgiveness –Wike
2nd May 2018 - May Day: Fayose promotes 37,132 Ekiti workers
2nd May 2018 - Ekweremadu advocates N50,000 new minimum wage
Home / Columns / Operation Akpabana Benue confluence

Operation Akpabana Benue confluence

— 2nd May 2018

(…… at the Combat Regiment’s Headquarters, now moving it from the Niger river to the Benue Confluence; following the state of exigency in Benue, Kogi, Nassarawa, Taraba and other parts of the bloody plains of northern Nigeria…. Enter the great veteran Brigadier Boji-Boji Atamuna, the Prince from Igalla kingdom, the Regiment’s GSO1, Col. Evil G. Babamusa, Major Olajide Olakampo, Major 419 Utueke, Sargent Okon Bassey, other ranks….

Brigadier One leg Boji-Boji Atamuna: GSO1 give me the Sitrep!
Col. Evil G. Babamusa: There is sad news….

Brigadier Atamuna: I retired your Adjutant for that language, as I continue reiterating, there is nothing like sad news in the army! Order is Order, in the army there is no time to sit down and worry about the situation reports, you move or I move you!

Col. Evil G. Babamusa: The genocide has swallowed the Benue region and for the first time we have Murder in the Cathedral! As if the bloodbath is not enough, southern Kaduna is aflame and over forty innocent souls have been decimated. Sir, headquarters insist you must mobilize and move to Benue immediately.

Major Olajide Olakampo: Sir there is a phone call from the same headquarters; High Command orders the immediate and final court martial of the combustible Senator who was arrested at the airport as he was escaping from the law.
Major 419 Utueke: The peoples’ Senator, the Senator of the year. The one man riot squad who stood his grounds against the killa go SARS; by the last press accounts Senator Dino Malaria has rubbished INEC, his host Governor and their naked ploy to recall him from the Senate.

Major Olajide Olakampo: Major 419, you sound like you have forgotten. This same Dino Malaria appeared before our trial and we were not impressed that he like his mates the Senators, do not understand the essence of Legislation.. He was busy roaming the streets in a designer Rolls-Royce, constituting himself and his paid motley of miscreants’, into volatile pressure groups and for a while challenging his Governor toe to toe in his domain! You have not read the latest. The State allocations doled out to these Governors of Rome every four weeks persuade them to luxuriate in surplus, while we despair in our mire. Senator Malaria is lucky to be alive!

Major 419 Utueke: Chei! The report announced the Governors of Boko Haram territories, the richest Governors in the world. Whatever, Dino Dike Malaria returned fire with fire, indeed he is the new Dike of the hallowed grounds and if the Governors of Rome are being allocated all the peoples’ common-wealth the Senators of Rome according to Senator Ali is also appropriating themselves Nigeria’s today and tomorrows’ sovereign bills. Hence the spineless Edo Senator Mathew Mark is speaking from both parts of his mouth…
Col. Evil G. Babamusa: These bloody politicians are damned selfish. They put up countless theatres for the vulnerable people and later return to loot, allocate and share together.

Sargent Okon Bassey: I told you at the last Trial of Dino Malaria that the Nigerian system will eventually hoist him up and he will end up as a hero. Look at the Omo Ga Ga Mercy Ovie Macey, nobody including the police touched his shoes after he kidnapped the Mace.

Col. Olakampo: Those Senators of Rome who promised to fight the INEC election 2019 schedule betrayed themselves.
Brigadier Boji-Boji Atamuna: All roads lead to Benue before the headquarters charges me for ‘AWOL’. I am going to pronounce the Regiment’s Verdict on Dino Malaria before you young officers digress my command and mission.
Col. Evil G. Babamusa: A Verdict in the absence of Dino Malaria and that Governor from Lokoja smacks of a Kangaroo ruling.

Brigadier Boji-Boji Atamuna: I go to arrange for ‘Operation Akpabana Benue Confluence.’ As a result of the Benue exigency, I Brigadier One leg Atamuna, Twicee to the GOC hereby dismiss Dino Malaria, as earlier pronounced. Malaria is a pretender Senator. He has no compelling Bill, no any impacting Law to his name since his tenure at the hallowed chambers. He is not educated enough to initiate productive Debates beneficial to his peoples’ development. What has been his contributions in the oversight checks on the reckless executive?

Sargent Okon Bassey: Abasi Mbok! Sir what is ‘Operation Akpabana?
Brigadier Boji-Boji Atamuna: ‘ Akpagana’is Igalla therefore in English ‘Operation Akpabana is Operation Thunder and Lightening! As a Prince from Uzonisha, Igala, I shall mobilize my peoples’ medicine men, ‘Ichekpa’ Sorcerers to face the marauding herdsmen. These Cow Fulanis primarily mobilizing from Mali, Niger and Chad’ armed to the teeth are invoking the Fulani Sokugo to bring darkness to the paths of all the hosting communities in the battle of who owns the Benue confluence.[ In full battle gear Brigadier Boji- Boji One leg Atamuna reinforced further his kit by wrapping in Ele …parts of a boa-constrictor, Igbi a special type of snail, Ogbaniko, ant lion, Onunu-akpe the sting of a scorpion, Iloji Ichekpa the hair of Ichekpa, Igagwu the electric fish and a one eyed Tortoise. For the first time since his enlistment Brigadier Atamuna did not fringe as he pulled off his army camouflage and stood on attention in full naked view of his Subalterns, junior officers and other ranks. Before his next ritual invocations to the god of the Ichekpas, the Commander of the moving Operation Akpagana Thunder asked for one, last before the battle favor from his utterly exasperated charging soldiers.

Brigadier Atamuna: What do you want before you die or banish the genocide bandits from the Benue thunder confluence?
Sir, we want Sonny Okosunlklopojmp…we want to know who owns the land..my Papa’s land!

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

68 feared dead, 56 injured in twin bomb blasts in Adamawa

— 2nd May 2018

Billy Graham Abel, Yola Dozens of people were killed and 56 injured in two suicide bomb blasts in the city of Mubi, Adamawa State, the principal medical officer, Mubi General Hospital, Dr. Edgar Sakawa, has confirmed. A source at the hospital said 37 dead bodies were brought in at the time of filing this report….

  • COMPENSATION Obiano

    Decongestion Committee lauds Obiano on efforts to sanitise Onitsha

    — 2nd May 2018

    • Warns those stealing govt revenue The ongoing decongestion of the commercial city inline with the decision of Governor Willie Obiano to get the city rid off touts, illegal structures and illegal revenue agents have continued to generate reactions with a member of the Decongestion Committee, Chief Rommy Ezeonkwuka (Ogilisi Igbo) declaring that those who…

  • Shareholders laud Transcorp’s return to profitability

    — 2nd May 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi For bringing the company’s investment back to profitability, shareholders of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) have commended the management of the company for its effort and commitment. The shareholders who spoke during the company’s 12th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos, said the leadership of the company had showed its doggedness and hard work which,…

  • CAN

    Panic as generator smoke envelopes CBN headquarters

    — 2nd May 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Abuja residents were thrown into panic Tuesday evening as huge smoke engulfed the head office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the Central Business District area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Daily Sun’s investigation at the site revealed that the smoke, which enveloped a section of the edifice, came…

  • Okorocha, passengers laud Dana Air launch of Owerri-Abuja flight operations

    — 2nd May 2018

    Louis Ibah Dana Air yesterday commenced scheduled flight operations between the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Imo State, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as part of its domestic route expansion project for 2018. The launch of flight services between Owerri and Abuja also fulfill part of the terms of an existing joint venture agreement…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share