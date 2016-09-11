The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
11th September 2016 - September 11: Reflecting on America’s darkest day in recent history
11th September 2016 -  Re: We are in trouble, aren’t we?
11th September 2016 - EMAREYO EUNICE 07035524857
11th September 2016 - EMAREYO EUNICE 07035524857
11th September 2016 - EMAREYO EUNICE 07035524857
11th September 2016 - Open letter to President Buhari on marginalization of Ogun West
11th September 2016 - Re: Pray to survive Buhari’s experiment
11th September 2016 - Toni Tones, Celebrity photographer, Actress, Musician: Why I’m passionate about photography
11th September 2016 - Female pilgrim in NDLEA net excretes six more wraps of cocaine
11th September 2016 - Today is Arafat Day
Home / Opinion / Open letter to President Buhari on marginalization of Ogun West
President-Muhammadu-Buhari-in-AGH

Open letter to President Buhari on marginalization of Ogun West

— 11th September 2016

Your Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, I have the pleasure and privilege of writing this open letter to you as there appears no other way to draw your kind attention to the plight of a people whose existence is greatly threatened in our great nation Nigeria. Let me say right away that I am a foundation member of APC having registered for the party at Ward 2, Ilaro, Yewa (Egbado) South of Ogun State. I have served in various appointive capacities like Chief Press Secretary, Senior Consultant to military and civilian governors of Ogun State as well as adviser on communications to the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In these positions I  worked as a professional in government and joining APC was my first stint in partisan politics since the dawn of this our nascent democracy. I am an indigene of Ilaro in Yewa South of Ogun State.
As expected, I share the vision of APC that culminated in the change of government in our country after the 16 years rule of PDP to an APC government led by your able self. I also contributed my widow’s might to that change in terms of resources and participation in the processes towards the change. Since your assumption of office, your efforts to manage the inherited  bad situation that is not helped by a sharp drop in crude oil prices and further compounded by destructive activities of Niger Delta militants and criminals is worthy of commendation. As you strive further to execute policies aimed at rescuing the nation from the doldrums you met it that circumstances have now turned to a full blown recession, I join all patriotic Nigerians in praying, wishing and working for the success of this administration. Your success is indeed for the benefit of all. However, as I stated earlier, the people of my area namely the Yewas, Aworis, Anagos, Ketu, Ohori etc. all located in Ogun West Senatorial District are indeed disillusioned about our status in Ogun State and indeed Nigeria as we have been grossly neglected in the scheme of things in the nation whose development  our people are contributing to  in diverse ways. For record purpose, Ogun West shares international boundary with Republic of Benin in the west, Lagos State in the south, Oyo State in the north and a host of Ogun State local governments to the east. With a hub of industrial complex including the multi-billion naira Dangote Cement at Ibeshe, the senatorial district accounts for about 70% of Ogun State IGR and a huge chunk of Nigerian Customs generated revenue to the Federal Government from our international borders. Amongst us can be counted great men and women of local, national and international repute that had contributed/are contributing to national development.  Historically we have the warrior figure of Oronna of Ilaro who was a defender of his people against the marauding Dahomean Army.
But for his triumphs, it is possible that part of present day Ogun State of Nigeria could have been carved into another country during the Scramble for Africa making us lose the present oil rich Tongeji Island to Benin Republic. In contemporary time, we have renowned late Professor (Senator) Afolabi Olabimtan, a Yoruba linguistic expert, Professor Biyi Afonja, a renowned scholar, Professor A.I. Asiwaju, an international expert on Boundaries Matters, General Tunji Olurin (Rtd), a former ECOMOG commander and Military Administrator of Oyo and later Ekiti State, the late Chief J. A.O Odebiyi, Dr. S.A.J Ibikunle, the late Dr. Tunji Otegbeye, a pre-independence activist and politician Alhaji Bolarinwa Abioro, Senator. Felix Kola Bajomo, Senator Kamal Odunsi, Professor Titilola Filani, Chief I. Ade Akinleye, Mrs. Ebun Oyagbola, a former female federal minister and Senator Iyabo Anisulowo another female federal minister and a host of others. All of them have contributed and some still contributing both at the state and national levels to the development of Nigeria. We have no lack of eminent and qualified people to hold positions at state and federal levels. But surprisingly, since the creation of Ogun State over 40 years ago, no indigene of this district has been appointed or elected to govern the state with resultant lopsided and skewed development against the people of the area as will be acknowledged by any objective observer in relation to the two other senatorial districts of Ogun Central and East that had been rotating the governance of the state between them. And Your Excellency, the neglect of Ogun West development is continuing, a major reason why during your visit to the state at its 40th anniversary, this was the only district that you did not visit its Traditional Rulers’ Council while you visited the three other Traditional Rulers’ Councils namely the Egba, Remo and Ijebu Traditional Rulers’ Councils. The reason for this is that infrastructures, particularly road infrastructure in the area are in a parlous state and there were indeed paucity of completed projects for you to commission. Incidentally, your vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s maternal origin is traced to Ilaro, the administrative and political headquarters of Ogun West as well as the seat of Yewa Traditional Council, the only such council in Ogun West.
Over the years, the marginalization of the people of the district in the state in terms of equal chances in governance and civil service has been compounded by denial of appointments of key officers of the Federal Government and its agencies. Key and top federal appointments from the state as with the governorship of the state has been from the two senatorial district of Ogun Central and East. Since the advent of our nascent democracy in 1999, no person from Ogun West has been appointed a minister of the Federal Republic. The last time we had a minister was under the military administration of General Sanni Abacha when Mrs. Iyabo Anisulowo was appointed minister of education.
Many federal appointments also ended up by act of omission or commission in the hands of the people of the other two senatorial districts further relegating the people and development of Ogun West to the backwaters. Mr. President, I and majority of my people that voted for you overwhelmingly believe in your sense of fairness, justice and equity and were expectant that in terms of federal appointments, you may look in the direction of Ogun West for some key federal positions that is coming to Ogun State. The area is not in short supply of qualified and indeed ardent supporters of your administration. But surprisingly, your administration seems to be following the trend of old and further relegate Ogun West in the scheme of things. So far the major federal appointments made by your administration have gone to people from Ogun Central and East.
They are namely the Minister of Finance, the chairman of NCC and the Post Master General of Nigeria, the Registrar of JAMB, INEC REC and member Governing Council of Universities. We are not in doubt of the competence of the individuals so appointed and we are indeed elated that Ogun State parades illustrious sons and daughters that can hold their own anywhere in the world.
Yours sincerely, Chief Kayode Odunaro JP
● Ona Ola Compound, Ilaro, Yewa South LGA
[email protected]m

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NDLEA

Female pilgrim in NDLEA net excretes six more wraps of cocaine

— 11th September 2016

ONE week after she excreted 76 pellets of drugs that tested positive to cocaine, Ms. Binuyo Basari Iyabo, a pilgrim who was recently arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during the outward screening of passengers on an Emirates flight from Abuja to Medina, through Dubai, has excreted six more wraps of the…

  • MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Muslim pilgrims are seen on the Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy), where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have given his final sermon, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on September 23, 2015, ahead of the climax of hajj. Muslim pilgrims, dressed in white, headed to Mount Arafat, in western Saudi Arabia, to take part in the main rituals of the annual hajj and to become pilgrims on the eve of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice). (Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

    Today is Arafat Day

    — 11th September 2016

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Over two million pilgrims from all over the world, including Nigerians, will today converge on Mount Arafat (the mount of Mercy) as this year’s hajj climaxes in Saudi Arabia. The 9th Day of Dul-Hijjah is usually designated as the Arafat Day when millions of pilgrims gather at the plain of Arafat as…

  • damilola

    ENTREPRENEUR: Why I never chased a university degree –Damilola Jegede, financial technology expert

    — 11th September 2016

    By Bolatito Adebayo Naira Box is a digital wallet which enables you to shop without the burden and risk of carrying cash. It was founded by Tokunbo Adetona, Damilola Jegede and Jay Chikezie. Recently, Sunday Sun spoke to Damilola Jegede, the CEO and head developer at Naira Box.  Damilola Jegede, a financial technology expert, has…

  • Chris

    unstable exchange rate, ignorance limit e-commerce –Chris Udeji, CEO, Adiba Online Shopping Limited

    — 11th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Business, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Adiba Online Shopping Limited, Chris Udeji, only thrives if government provides the enabling environment to international standards. In this interview, the Enugu-born businessman who chairs one of the leading online shopping malls in the country, fields questions on e-commerce shedding light on the administration …

  • Yetunde

    Yetunde Ogunnubi: Her world of fashion, PR and marketing

    — 11th September 2016

    By Enyeribe Ejiogu ([email protected]) Yetty Ogunnubi’s elegance will definitely knock you over, when you meet her the first time. Her elan strikes you in a way you can’t deny. Little wonder therefore she made a perfect success of the annual Yetty D Fashion Show in London, which she launched 14 years ago. In the course…

  • Buhari-Presides-Over-FEC-Meeting-620x330

    ‘August 27: If I should start to talk’ (1)

    — 11th September 2016

    By J.K. Randle President Muhammadu Buhari has already fired the first salvo by reminding us of the epochal event that changed the history of our country and re-configured the economic/social trajectory of our beloved nation on 27th August 1985.  He was removed by his military colleagues in what was termed a “bloodless” coup d’etat (an…

  • Ex NBA

    Recession: How Nigeria slipped into mess

    — 11th September 2016

    By ex-NBA president By Chidi Obineche Former president of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA and acclaimed pro-democracy activist Dr Olisa Agbakoba tells of the magic wand that will pull the country out of the economic woods by the middle of 2017. The maritime lawyer, who is also a graduate of the London School of Economics,…

  • babatope

    Chief Ebenezer Babatope: I’m a voracious newspaper reader

    — 11th September 2016

    By Onyedika Agbedo ALTHOUGH his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 general elections, Chief Ebenezer Babatope is one of the PDP chieftains that have remained politically active ever since. It is either he is proffering solutions to steer his party out of the internal…

  • Ahmad

    The Parliament: Kwara 8th Assembly: Marching in the stable footprints of Oloye

    — 11th September 2016

    From LAYI OLANREWAJU, lIorin Kwara State has a peculiar political terrain where consensus institutionalized by the late strongman of Kwara politics, Dr. Olusola Saraki, has become the norm.The consensus politics has been the hallmark of Saraki’s politics which he once said was the best measure to minimize intra-party conflict.With Saraki’s demise, his first son, Bukola…

  • militancy

    Niger Delta crisis: Militant confusion

    — 11th September 2016

    ■ Dialogue option in jeopardy as Army flags-off ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ ■ Embrace government’s peace moves, experts warn militants By Onyedika Agbedo IN SPITE of the ceasefire announced by militant groups in the Niger Delta, the security situation in the region still remains precarious. Analysts, however, believe that the multiplicity of militant groups in the…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351