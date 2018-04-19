The Sun News
Boko Haram

Open letter to Boko Haram

— 19th April 2018

My dear Boko Haram, can I address you as a fellow citizen of Nigeria?

Well for the purpose of this open mail, I will see you as one. But the truth is that no  patriotic Nigerian would go the length you have gone by destroying his own fatherland. I have followed every of your activities with unbelievable surprise. I am writing this letter to you, because you have made it very impossible to have any contact with you or any of your members. Your faceless antics are your only contact that culminates into blasting of bombs (Devil’s ball) in various parts of the country and your owing up later as the perpetrator.

The last being at the United Nations office in Abuja where over a score and more than 70 innocent workers were seriously wounded.

By that singular devilish action, our dear country has once more become the talk of the nations of the world as international tongues now wag and describing Nigeria in bad light as a terrorist country.

One thing should be clear and that is that, two wrongs cannot make a right. Mustered anger if not expressed on the dialogue table can never be addressed. It is only a fool that destroys the property that his father inherited for him. Why have you chosen the way of destruction and killing of  fellow Nigerians, innocent brothers and sisters who are of the same religion with you? Your rejectionist stand, your way of expressing your anger can not help issues, it is not a progressive way of handling situations. Boko, your resolve to use bomb as the last resort is further compounding the situation. Today, the international body has been raising their voices in unison to further condemn every of your ways and yet you are not seeing your attitude as negative and anti-institution.

How long will you continue to blast bombs on institutions that care for the generality of the people? How long will you continue to shed innocent blood on the streets of Nigeria? How long will  you continue to afflict pains and tears to families that have nothing to do with your rejectionist stand. Boko Haram, where in the holy Koran did you find where the instruction to kill innocent people is stated?

You are reading the Koran  upside down. If l may ask,  was it like that with Prophet Muhammad? I am writing you because these killings are evil.

Even when the Niger Delta militants were at the height of their craziness, they hardly kill the way you are killing. Yes! They were kidnapping and blasting oil pipelines yet you hardly find them shed the blood of the victims the way you are doing. At least they heeded the president’s invitation to lay down their arms and embrace the dialogue that culminated into the presidential amnesty.  The president is the father of the nation and everyone should obey and listen to him. Today all that the militants clamored for are gradually being provided by the same government that they were raised arms against. Interestingly, they can look back with nostalgic feelings.

Boko Haram what do you exactly want? Is it not high time that you embraced dialogue and unmasked your face and sit around the dialogue table? My concern for you is to advice you by drawing your attention to groups and individuals that have embarked on your style of violence.Believe me, those sponsoring every of your activities don’t have your interest at heart. They are simply selfish and wicked.

Frankly, their ends are never peaceful. The violent nature they sowed is what they reaped at the end, when the long arm of justice catches up with them. Crusaders are holy fighters they fight for issues that are of benefit to the people. Crusaders of old are associated with good intentions and not evil. They articulate ideas that would benefit the populace and not using devices that would exterminate them. This is  the time to reason and show understanding; this is the time to re-appraise all of your activities. You have severally bombed Borno state, police stations, army barracks and even the Force headquarters in Abuja. You have bombed Kaduna, Bauchi, Yola and Katsina states; and added the United Nations office in Abuja to the long list of your destructions and achievements. The rude awakening by your members in Nigeria should seize.

Surely you are excited and feel fulfilled anytime the news of your escapades are flashed on newspapers, radios and television stations across the world and beyond. Or how else can one explain your response on each dastardly outing. In as much as everyone has a constitutional right to freedom of speech do not think that there is any where in Nigerian’s constitution where individual or groups are guaranteed the right to take the life of others on the basis of their religious beliefs. No one is allowed to impose their beliefs on others. If you abhor eating meat does that mean that everyone must abstain from eating meat?

If your sect does not want western education, must you go the barbaric way in enforcing your rejectionist attitude?  By the way those your strategists did they not attend school?, was your leader not educated in western education?. Security reports have it that the al-Qaida has infiltrated your sect and taken over its operations. Is it bombing of the united nations in Abuja not a demonstration of your sect anger against UN stand on colonel Muhammad Gadafi of Libya, and Nigeria’s support for the rebels of Libya? Or how else can one reason the singling out of the UN in Nigeria on the day the African Union resolved to continue its blind and selfish support for Gadafi who has been the benefactor to many African leaders. It is rather unfortunate that you have allowed these foreign notorious terrorist groups to infiltrate your rank and use it as a platform to execute its stupid sectarian cum political agenda. The earlier you withdraw from all these unexpected and devilish programs the better for you, your sect and the country. The ball is in your court, a word is enough for the wise.

Thank God you have just concluded the fasting that is expected to transform members of your sect into “holy” behaviors.

