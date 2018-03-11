The Sun News
Open letter to Ajimobi from Kajola and Iwa LCDA

Open letter to Ajimobi from Kajola and Iwa LCDA

11th March 2018

Education is the key and bedrock to social economic development. That is why a condusive and serene atmosphere encourage and drive qualitative education among students. Basic infrastructure in schools propel academic excellence.

While one notes that the administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi is confronted by budgetary challenges, it must however be noted that the neglect of necessary basic repairs to public schools by the relevant agencies of the Oyo State government has definitely made many public schools unattractive to students while parents have no choice than to send their children to available ones to acquire knowledge with the support of home coaching to augument the teaching done in the schools.

It’s disheartening that many blocks of classrooms in Kajola Local Council Development Area and Iwa LCDA, the pace setter of education, are in deplorable state, especially Baptist High School, Okeho; Iwa Community Grammar School, Ayetoro Oke, and ADS High School, Okeho; Ilua Community Grammar School, Ilua and Awoyemi High School, Okeho  Baptish Grammar school, Ilero and other government owned secondary schools in the local government area.

Due to shortage of classrooms, students are forced to receive lectures under a tree, while rains have made learning very difficult for the students. The schools mentioned are bogged down by challenges ranging from dilapidated school buildings, inadequate classrooms, non-functional library, and laboratories.

Also, some structures in the school are so badly damaged that the urgent intervention of government is required to avoid further damage to the schools.

Without a doubt, the schools’ premises and infrastructure are an embarrassment. Within the paucity of available resources, I am making a passionate appeal to Governor Abiola Ajimobi to repair and rebuild the structures in the schools to provide a conducive atmosphere for the students to learn.

Taoreed Abdullahi wrote from Ayetoro-Oke, Kajola Local Government area.

