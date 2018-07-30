– The Sun News
Latest
30th July 2018 - I’ll write Buhari soon – Buba Galadima
30th July 2018 - Falana puts number of Nigerians killed in South Africa at 121
30th July 2018 - FG recalls 2.4m bottles of cough syrup with codeine
30th July 2018 - Atiku’s poised to rescue Nigeria – Spokesman
30th July 2018 - Anxiety mounts over Nigeria’s declining fiscal buffers
30th July 2018 - Matters arising from MPC meeting
30th July 2018 - NFF crisis: Pinnick, Giwa return to Jos court today
30th July 2018 - In search of political mentors (2)
30th July 2018 - The vultures are gathering again
30th July 2018 - A momentous month of Oshiomhole’s chairmanship
Home / Cover / Politics / I’ll write Buhari soon – Buba Galadima
GALADIMA OPEN LETTER BUHARI

I’ll write Buhari soon – Buba Galadima

— 30th July 2018

Galadima says he is planning to write an open letter to Buhari soon, adding that the president was a “floored candidate” who will lose his deposit if he contests re-election.

Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima, has said the cosy relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is an afterthought.

He also said he would write to President Buhari soon, declaring that his opposition is predicated on the fact that Buhari is president of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: 2019: Dangling carrots won’t help APC, R-APC warns Presidency

In a tell-all account in the current edition of The Interview magazine, Galadima said he was principally responsible for the alliance between the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), against Buhari’s wishes.

Buhari and Tinubu were the leaders of CPC and ACN, two of the five legacy parties that formed the APC in 2014.

Galadima said: “Buhari was the one against the alliance with Tinubu and I don’t want to say anything. Let Buhari deny what I have said. I was for it and I organised it and wrote a memo that even produced a candidate for the vice presidency, this same Prof Yemi Osinbajo.” Galadima said Buhari may have, in fact, pencilled in another running mate candidate in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) form that was to have been submitted.

READ ALSO: Halt campaigns, don’t break INEC’s rule, Buhari urges supporters

In a statement, the Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of The Interview, Azu Ishiekwene, described the Galadima interview as “the stuff of a broken love affair, with no closet details spared.” Using a slogan, ‘Anybody But Buhari (ABB)’, Galadima said he was planning to write an open letter to Buhari very soon, adding that the president was a “floored candidate” who will lose his deposit if he contests re-election.

READ ALSO: Mass defection will not affect Buhari’s re-election in 2019 – Momoh

“If he was raising cattle in Daura, I wouldn’t bother about him. I’m criticising him because he’s the president of Nigeria and he’s not doing very well,” Galadima said.

He did not spare the Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, whom he described as a latter-day Buharist bent on hijacking the ship.

In the same edition, the Executive President of Women in Africa, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, said she suspects the autopsy conducted on her father, MKO Abiola, was inconclusive, because “not all poisons can be traced”, lending credence to suspicions that the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election may have been poisoned in detention.

Abiola-Costello shared the last conversation she had with her mother, Kudirat, before she was murdered, the impact of her parents’ death on the family, and family’s business, among others. Also in this edition, the wife of the Kaduna State governor, Hajiya Hadiza El-Rufai, talked about her passion and role as wife, mother and first lady, saying, “my husband is too honest.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

GALADIMA OPEN LETTER BUHARI

I’ll write Buhari soon – Buba Galadima

— 30th July 2018

Galadima says he is planning to write an open letter to Buhari soon, adding that the president was a “floored candidate” who will lose his deposit if he contests re-election. Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima, has said the cosy relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leader of the…

  • FEMI FALANA 121 nigerians killed south africa

    Falana puts number of Nigerians killed in South Africa at 121

    — 30th July 2018

    Following a report on the killing of South African-based Nigerian, 42-year-old Chibuzo Nwankwo, Falana says the number of deaths now stands at 121 in the last 18 months. Chukwudi Nweje A few days after another Nigerian was killed in South Africa, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has put the total number of Nigerians so…

  • MILLION BOTTLES

    FG recalls 2.4m bottles of cough syrup with codeine

    — 30th July 2018

    The Federal Government has announced the successful recall of 2,405,724 million bottles of codeine-containing cough syrup after a recent audit trail of the substance Fred Ezeh and Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has announced the successful recall of 2,405,724 million bottles of codeine-containing cough syrup after a recent audit trail of the substance carried out by National…

  • ASPIRING CANDIDATE ATIKU

    Atiku’s poised to rescue Nigeria – Spokesman

    — 30th July 2018

    Segun Showunmi is the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation. He speaks on why aspiring candidate Atiku deserves the presidential ticket of the PDP Fred Ezeh, Abuja Mr. Segun Showunmi is the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation. He speaks on why his principal deserves the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party…

  • EXPERTS $47.2 BILLION

    Anxiety mounts over Nigeria’s declining fiscal buffers

    — 30th July 2018

    Experts harped on the need for economic diversification through export of other products to swell foreign reserves that declined to $47.2 billion in June Uche Usim, Abuja When last week, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rose from its 262nd meeting in Abuja with damning concern that the country…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share