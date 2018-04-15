OPCW confirms UK findings pointing poisoning of former spy to Russia

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) report has confirmed the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical that was used in Salisbury, and severely injured three people.

UK world-leading scientists at Porton Down identified it was a military-grade nerve of the type known as Novichok.

The OPCW report identified the toxic chemical had high levels of purity which is indicative of expert production in a controlled scientific environment, more likely to be found in a State.

The report puts beyond doubt one important element in the UK’s assessment that Russia was highly likely to have carried out this attack.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a press statement: