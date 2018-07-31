OPC harps on need for devolution of power
— 31st July 2018
Paul Erewuba, and Omoniyi Salaudeen
President of Reformed Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Dare Adesope, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to Nigerians’ clamour for restructuring, insisting that there is need for devolution of power from the federal to state for the people to feel the positive change the government promised.
He said the president should listen to the common voice in the country, with a view to measuring the aggregate demand of the citizenry because his silence could be interpreted to mean ‘I don’t care’.
“A good government will conduct an opinion poll to test people’s opinion to guide itself. There is no better time than now to restructure Nigeria,” he said.
Adesope, who said this in Lagos at a press conference, explained that each geo-political zone should be allowed to develop its state with its God given mineral resources.
The Oodua president, who thanked President Buhari for declaring June 12 Democracy Day, said the judicial system has to be strengthened because it has been bastardised.
“A court of law is a place one goes to seek redress, but this same court will give ruling and government officials will not obey its order.
“Buhari has tried in the area of fighting corruption, but my advice is that it should not be a selective judgment.
‘Our election and the way we play politics is very absurd. I am urging all civil society groups to form political parties to save this democracy from the hands of the present self-centred politicians. “Community police is a necessity and I feel Nigeria is ripe for it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Yoruba Self-determination Advancement Forum (YOSEDAF) has decried the poor quality of governance and the attendant poverty in the country since the advent of the present democratic dispensation.
At a press conference held at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday, the group, convened by Evangelist Kunle Are, lamented the failure of leadership to address the basic fundamental needs of the people.
“There is no gainsaying the fact that in the last two decades since return to civil rule, democracy has failed woefully to deliver on good governance. No wonder then that Nigeria was recently declared as the global headquarters of poverty with the largest number of world’s poor,” the group said.
While stressing the need for a true federalism as a panacea for separatist agitations, the forum declared that it would only support any political party and candidate with restructuring agenda in the 2019 presidential election.
“In the coming presidential election, we would mobilise Yoruba people across board in reaffirming our commitment to fundamental change in the quality of life to support political party and candidate with a clear and feasible manifesto for restructuring and genuine federalism,” it said.
To ensure genuine commitment to restructuring, the group promised to mobilise the Yoruba for any candidate that has the capacity and sincerity of purpose to bring about the necessary change in the existing federal structure.
“In 2015, the prominent parties merely paid lip-service to restructuring.”
