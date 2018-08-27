Opara’s flowering years

Austin Adiele Opara, former Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, is 55 today. For a man who exceptionally attained high political position too early in life, becoming Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives at 39 and intrinsically distinguishing himself as a presiding officer of the House, this new age integrally calls for a lot of deep reflections and robust appraisals on his journey so far and the roadmap that lies ahead.

To his former colleagues during his eight-year stint in the National Assembly, his political associates and friends and numerous others who have been keeping abreast with his uncommon records, at 55 Opara deserves to be celebrated in the most significant fashion. This is underscored by his great accomplishments and the rare legacies he left behind as a presiding officer of the House at such an embryonic phase of the Fourth Republic National Assembly when it faced lots of challenges, leadership instabilities, debilitating power play and needed pragmatic and consensus-building leaders like Opara to harness veritable and functional way forward.

Besides, Opara exudes remarkable attributes that endear him to many who would naturally stop at nothing to ensuring that his new age, the 55-year-milestone is well commemorated and the celebrant honoured deservedly. Opara is not only humble and delightful to be with, he is welcoming and open to those who come around him. He is typically a devout Christian and discernibly God-fearing. Little wonder that he became a Knight of Saint Christopher of the Anglican Dominion in his early 30s.

Although he was deputy to Aminu Bello Masari, Speaker of the House between 2003 and 2007, Opara held other strategic positions in the House, Including: Chairman, House Committee of the Whole; chairman, House Constitution Review Committee, member, ECOWAS Parliament and Governing Council of the International Parliamentary Union, the umbrella body that governs all parliaments in the world. It was at the 103rd session of this body held in Manila, Philippines in 2005 that Opara canvassed strongly that the parliaments of advanced democracies should exert pressure on their executive arm to grant Nigeria debt relief and cancellation. This request was interestingly acceded to months after as Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration at that time similarly intensified the campaign on the international front.