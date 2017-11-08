The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - Op. CROCODILE SMILE II: Army arrests 49 suspects, destroys 46 bunkering camps
8th November 2017 - Corpse of Goje’s wife arrives Wednesday, for burial Thursday
8th November 2017 - Knocks as Katsina moves to alter College status
8th November 2017 - Ex-Gov. Yuguda’s aides drag Bauchi govt. to court over unpaid severance package
8th November 2017 - BREAKING: IGP leaves for Senate to honour invitation
8th November 2017 - Why Delta ranked poorly in sub-national competitive index – Govt.
8th November 2017 - Pope Francis condemns priests taking pictures, selfies during Mass
8th November 2017 - Ekiti College of Education workers protest unpaid salary arrears
8th November 2017 -   China, US expect better development cooperation at Trump visit
8th November 2017 - Trump arrives Beijing on China state visit
Home / National / Op. CROCODILE SMILE II: Army arrests 49 suspects, destroys 46 bunkering camps

Op. CROCODILE SMILE II: Army arrests 49 suspects, destroys 46 bunkering camps

— 8th November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, says it has arrested a total of 49 suspects and destroyed 46 illegal oil bunkering camps during the period of Operation CROCODILE SMILE II, in their Area Of Responsibility (AOR) in the South-South geo-political zone.

The Division said the 49 suspects were arrested in 19 separate incidences for various offences ranging from cult-related activities, illegal oil bunkering, illegal possession of arms, narcotic activities, financing criminalities, kidnapping and others.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of 6 Division, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, stated this, on Wednesday, in Port Harcourt, adding that the 46 illegal oil bunkering camps were discovered across Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers State.

Col. Iliyasu further said that, through the relentless efforts of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the 6 Division, succeeded in bursting nine kidnap syndicates during the operation under review.

He disclosed that significant arrests were made, leading to the recovery of arms and ammunition, adding that the Division, through the cooperation of other sister agencies, recorded 13 cult-related cases across the AOR of the Division.

The Division’s spokesman said the Army exercise in the was successful, adding that the arrested suspects and exhibits had been handed over to relevant security agencies for possible prosecution.

The Army operation was conducted simultaneously across the Areas of Responsibility (AOR) of 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions of the Nigerian Army, covering parts of South-West, South-East and South-South geo-political zones of the country from October 7 to 28.

It was officially flagged off at Takwa Bay, Iti-Osa Local Government Area, Lagos State, in 81 Division AOR, on October 6, by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

The official closing ceremony was conducted by the Minister of Defence, Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali, at the 6 Division Step Up Headquarters in Igwuruta, Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State, on October 30.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Op. CROCODILE SMILE II: Army arrests 49 suspects, destroys 46 bunkering camps

— 8th November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, says it has arrested a total of 49 suspects and destroyed 46 illegal oil bunkering camps during the period of Operation CROCODILE SMILE II, in their Area Of Responsibility (AOR) in the South-South geo-political zone. The Division said the 49 suspects…

  • Corpse of Goje’s wife arrives Wednesday, for burial Thursday

    — 8th November 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja The corpse of the late wife of the former governor of Gombe State, Hajiya Yelwa Mohammed Danjuma Goje, is billed to arrive the country on Wednesday and will be committed to mother earth on Thursday, a family source has said. The family, in a statement by Ahmad Mohammed Goje, said the…

  • Knocks as Katsina moves to alter College status

    — 8th November 2017

    From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Academic Staff Union of Colleges of Legal and Allied Institutions at the Yusuf Bala Usman College of Legal and General Studies, Daura, Katsina State, has protested a move by the state government to change the status of the institution. The College currently offers various courses leading to the award of…

  • Ex-Gov. Yuguda’s aides drag Bauchi govt. to court over unpaid severance package

    — 8th November 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI No fewer than 183 former political office holders under the immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda, have dragged the state government and the Attorney-General (AG) of the state to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, in Bauchi, over unpaid severance gratuity totaling over N600 million. Speaking with journalists…

  • BREAKING: IGP leaves for Senate to honour invitation

    — 8th November 2017

      From Molly Kilete, Abuja Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, is right now on his way to the National Assembly to honor the invitation by the Senate ad-hoc committee investigating compromise allegations against him and the Police Service Commission (PSC). The IGP who has just concluded a meeting with some selected state commissioners of…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share