OOU turns out 15 First Class, 74 PhD graduates

Gabriel Dike

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) Ago-Iwoye produced 15 First Class and 74 PhD graduates at its 27th convocation.

Vice Chancellor of OOU, Prof. Ganiyu Olatunde disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the 27th convocation ceremonies for 2016\2017 academic session and defended the 15 First Class graduates saying the students merited it.

Prof Olatunde flanked by senior management staff of OOU said 5,137graduates made up of first degree, postgraduate and students in continued education programme will be conferred with various degrees.

He also disclosed that OOU will confer honorary degrees on four prominent Nigerians including Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Alake of Egbaland, Prof Toyin Falola, renowned historian from the University of Texas, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, chairman of First Bank Nigeria Plc and Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede, former chairman of Nigeria Stock Exchange.

According to him, the activities marking the convocation took off with Agricultural exhibition on Tuesday, January 23 while on Monday, January 29, graduates of Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Education, Law, Pharmacy, Science and College of Health Sciences hold convocation.

The VC stressed that on Tuesday, January 30, it will be the turn of Faculties of Arts, Social and Management Sciences, College of Agricultural Sciences and College of Engineering and Environmental Studies.

He gave the breakdown of graduates to include 15 First Class, 74 Ph.D, 531 Second Class Upper, 1,673 made Second Class Lower, 1159, recorded Third class, 1027 obtained Pass, 654 postgraduate and 732 are outstanding results of other academic session.

“On Wednesday, January 31, we will award postgraduate degrees on 654 graduates made up of 105 postgradaute diplomas, 474 masters, one Mphil and 74 PhD and as well confer honorary degrees on four prominent Nigerian. The visitor to the university, Governor Ibikunla Amosu is expected, Olatunde stated.’’

The VC defended the conferment of honorary degrees on four prominent Nigerians insisting the Senate of OOU found them worthy having looked at their pedigrees as well as contributions to the country.

The VC also revealed that the convocation lecture titled: “State Universities in Nigeria: Problems, Prospects and Our Common Future,” will be delivered by Secretary General of Committee of Chancellors, Prof Michael Faborode and that Governor Ibikunle Amosun as well as other dignitaries will grace the event.

He disclosed that OOU management is working hard to improve on the university ranking while stating that its products are doing well in the industry.

Olatunde explained that the university had 96 per cent success in accreditation of its academic programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC).