OONI

Ooni tasks Oyetola on Aregbesola’s legacies

— 5th September 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the September 22 gubernatorial election in Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, to ‎consolidate on the  achievements of  the administration of the outgoing governor, Rauf Aregbesola,  if elected.

The monarch made the call, on Wednesday, at his Ile-Odua Palace in Ile-Ife, when the APC candidate paid him a courtesy visit for royal blessings while flagging off campaign in the town ahead of the election.

Oba Ogunwusi, who stressed on the need for good governance at all levels, including traditional institutions, enthused that Aregbesola’s administration had demonstrated a sense of commitment to the advancement of traditional institutions in the state.

While calling for a peaceful conduct of the governorship election in Osun, the monarch noted that Aregbesola’s eight-year tenure had bequeathed a legacy of peaceful transition to the kingship stools in the state.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: 2019: I’ll contest for senate, Amosun declares

He, therefore, expressed optimism that he (Aregbesola) would demonstrate commitment to peaceful transition of the governorship seat to a worthy successor in the election.

The Ooni recalled that  in the past eight years, there hadn’t been acrimony nor chieftaincy tussle that normally characterised the demise of one Oba and  succession to the throne of another.

The ‎Ooni attributed the crisis-free succession to  Obaship throne in the state to Aregbesola’s neutrality in the process of selecting a king to the throne.

He commended  his administration for its commitment  to taking the state to an enviable height.

He also charged those in leadership positions to consider them as service to humanity and not an avenue to amass wealth.

“The present administration has, no doubt, bequeathed a worthy legacy in traditional institution as manifested in the process that led to my enthronement as Ooni,” the monarch said.

“I can say this repeatedly that Governor Aregbesola did not interfere in the process that led to my selection and enthronement as Ooni as the state played a neutral role to ensure that the people’s will manifested,”  he added.

READ ALSO: Mambilla: Buhari seeks China’s support

Governor Aregbesola ‎said that what Osun State needed at this critical moment was continuity of his administration’s six-point integral action plan.

He noted that his eight years in office had put Osun on the path of greatness which the incoming administration must not detract from.

Aregbesola said the best man to continue his administration’s legacies was Oyetola.

Aregbesola said his (Oyetola) era would usher in a steady and continued pace of development which his administration had achieved.

The governor said that Oyetola was carefully selected to take the state to the promised land.

He described him as “a trustworthy, honest, loyal and truthful individual, who performed excellently well in his capacity as the Chief of Staf before he began to vie for the coveted governorship position.”

“We are not in doubt about Oyetola’s competence and ability. He is calm and much more reserved. He knows the job and he will serve our people. He will advance the development programme of our party.

“Our party resolved to present Oyetola as the worthy successor to me so as to ‎advance the growth and development of the state for the betterment of all.

Oyetola commended Governor Aregbesola for laying a solid foundation on which his successor will build on without further stress.

He unveiled his election manifesto and promised to accelerate development in the state if elected, saying his administration would focus on all the six-point integral action plan of the Aregbesola administration.

He said his administration would prioritize the welfare of traditional rulers and  work assiduously to advance traditional institutions, culture and tourism.

He identified road infrastructure, education development, skill, acquisition, technical and vocational education, health sector advancement, agricultural development among others as legacy continuation programmes.

