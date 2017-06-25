The Sun News
Latest
Ooni of Ife warns youths against violence

— 25th June 2017

Ile-Ife (Osun), June 25, 2017 (NAN) The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has advised parents to warn their children to avoid violence.

Ogunwusi gave the warning when a group of the Ife Muslim Community visited his Palace on Sunday as part of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Ile-Ife.

He urged the youth to focus their attention on things that would bring progress and development to the country.

The Ooni thanked Allah for giving the  Muslim faithful the grace to witness the 2017 Eid-el-Fitr and congratulated them on the festival.

According to him, 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population is made up of the youth.

The monarch appealed to youth to shun inflammatory statements that could cause chaos.

“They should rather pursue and champion peaceful coexistence across the nation.

The Ooni charged all tribes to be very careful and wary of incitement, and to look at things that are productive.

He called them to focus on things that would strengthen the nation.

Ogunwusi urged those in position of authority to concentrate in engaging youths in gainful employment.

Earlier, the Chief Iman of Ifeland, Alhaji Abdul Semiu AbdulHammed, advised  Muslims to emulate Prophet Mohammed and uphold the pillars of Islam.

AbdulHammed urged them to work with the fear of Allah and also maintain peace and harmony with their children and families.

He urged the government to ease the sufferings of Nigerians and pay salaries regularly.

The cleric said that if everyone put on the fear of Allah in executing their activities, Nigeria would be better.

Also speaking, Alhaji Saka Fawole, the Secretary to Ife Muslim Community, charged Muslims to continue worshipping Allah in truth and holiness.

Fawole advised them not to go back to sinful acts after the Ramadan.

Source: NAN

