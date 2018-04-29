The Sun News
Ooni, Oba of Benin task Buhari on insecurity

Ooni, Oba of Benin task Buhari on insecurity

29th April 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his Benin Kingdom counterpart, Oba Ewurare Ogidigan II, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the security challenges which have eventuated in herdsmen’s killings,  kidnapping and insurgency in some parts of the country, particularly in the North East and the Middle Belt. 

The monarchs made the call yesterday when Oba Ewurare paid a courtesy visit to the Ooni at his Ile O’odua Palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The Benin monarch lamented that the three major crises currently bedeviling the nation include herdsmen’s killings, criminal violence such as kidnapping and human trafficking.   

He said that the devastating trend, which he attributed to the porosity of the country’s borders, was unacceptable and must be brought to a halt as soon as possible. 

While commending the president for steps taken so far in addressing the challenges, he urged him to intensify efforts in proffering a lasting solution to the crises “in the interest of peace and unity of the country.”

The monarch said his courtesy visit was intended to solidify his kingdom’s traditional and cultural affinity with Ife Kingdom and to stress the message of peace and unity between both kingdoms as well as the entire Nigeria. 

According to him, the relationship between Ife and Benin kingdoms was historical and must continue.  He enthused that his father maintained the affinity when he paid a courtesy visit to the late Ooni Oba Okunade  Sijuade about 10 years ago. 

He promised to keep up the affinity in order to promote the cultural heritage of both kingdoms. 

Oba Ewurare called on the Ooni to reciprocate the visit in continuation of the passion for the affinity of both kingdoms. 

  Oba Adeyeye who also stressed the need to tackle the security challenges in the country, called on traditional rulers across the country to join hands and assist government in finding solutions to the problems. 

He called for the introduction of community policing which he described as strategic to crime fighting, especially in rural communities where herdsmen’s killings are taking tolls on innocent citizens with reckless abandon. 

The Ooni also advocated support for Nigerian youths whom he described as leaders of tomorrow.

He called on government, non-governmental organisations and concerned individuals to support them through entrepreneurial and empowerment programmes just like his foundation, which has been the vanguard of the initiative to better the lots of the youth. 

He assured of his kingdom’s readiness to collaborate with the Benin Kingdom to promote and preserve the cultural heritage and affinity between both kingdoms in the interest of peace, unity and progress of the country. 

“We should see ourselves as one big family.  We can’t grow as a nation if we don’t uphold our traditional heritage. That is the essence of our coming together and the reality of this courtesy visit by His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewurare Ogidigan II,” the Ooni said.

