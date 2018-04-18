Onyekuru thanks Everton, Anderlecht for recovery

Nigerian forward, Henry Onyekuru has shown appreciation to all those who helped in his recovery from a long-term injury.

The 20-year-old injured his knee late into Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over his former club, Eupen in a Belgian First Division A fixture in December and Anderlecht confirmed he would undergo surgery and be out for several months.

The Super Eagles forward had to return to his parent club, Everton in England for rehabilitation but has resumed full training with Anderlecht, where he is on a season-long loan.

“I want to say thank you to everyone that made my recovery possible. The medical team, staff and doctors @Everton for their rehab and facilities. I also want to thank @rscanderlecht and the amazing supporters for their support and their faith in me during this journey,” Onyekuru tweeted on Tuesday with a picture of himself attempting an acrobatic kick in Anderlecht’s training.

After resuming full training five months after sustaining the knee injury, Onyekuru is expected to soon return to match action.

Onyekuru joined Everton from Eupen at the beginning of the season but was immediately loaned out to Anderlecht where he overcame a slow start to hit good form.

The youngster scored nine goals in 19 league appearances and 10 goals in 28 games in all competitions despite playing mostly as a wide forward before he got injured.