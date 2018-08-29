– The Sun News
Galatasaray striker, Henry Onyekuru has set his mind of scoring his first goal for the Super Eagles against Seychelles next Saturday.

The former KAS Eupen and RSC Anderlecht of Belgium attacker said he was happy with his scoring form in the Turkish Super Lig and believed he can do same for the national team.

After netting his second goal of the season against Alanyaspor, Onyekuru said he can take his club scoring form to the national team, starting with the September 8 AFCON qualifier in Seychelles.

READ ALSO AWCON 2019: Falcons’ coach to submit programme

Onyekuru scored his second goal of the season for Galatasaray, as they made light work of Alanyaspor at Turk Telecom Stadium in Istanbul.

An early goal in the first half from Fernando Regas put Gala one up, before Sinan Gümüs doubled their lead four minutes into the second half.

Eden Derdiysk made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute before the impressive Emre Akbaba made it 4 three minutes later.

Onyekuru, who was on for 82 minutes, with a rating of 7.7, completing 63% of his passes and winning three of five duels contested, made it 5-0 after reacting to fire home before he was substituted afterwards by Yunus Akgun.

Onyekuru said: “The national team is a whole different terrain, but as a professional, I’m committed to giving the same level of performance when I come to the national camp.

“It’s always amazing to wear the national team jersey; hopefully I can score my first goal if given the chance against Seychelles. But overall the three points remain our target.”

