Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru has been named in the Turkish Super Lig Team of the Week for the latest round of matches in the division.

Football Statistics website Whoscored.com included the Nigeria international in its prestigious Team of the Week after tallying a brace in Galatasaray’s 3-0 road win over Kayserispor.

Thanks to Onyekuru’s stellar performance, he partnered Yeni Malatyaspor’s Morocco star Khalid Boutaïb in attack in a 4-4-2 formation.

The 21-year-old was awarded a rating of 8.2 from a possible ten, the fourth best rated player in the ceremonial Team of the Week for game week 12.

Against Kayserispor, Onyekuru attempted two shots with both on target, won two aerial duels, touched the ball 29 times, won a game-high three fouls and made one tackle.

He completed 54.6 percent of his passes over the course of ninety minutes.