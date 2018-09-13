Henry Onyekuru is delighted to score his first goal for Nigeria in their 2-1 win over Liberia in a friendly encounter at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia.

The Everton loanee found the top right corner to open the scoring for Gernot Rohr’s men before Simeon Nwankwo sealed the victory to crown an impressive first-half performance.

The forward made his debut against Togo in June 2017 but has failed to get a starting role in his previous three games for the Super Eagles.

However, against the Lone Stars, the 21-year-old started the game and marked it with his maiden goal much to his delight.

“First Goal for my country! I’m so blessed to be off the mark with my fellow, Glory to God,” Onyekuru posted on Instagram.

Onyekuru will be hoping to continue the performance when the West Africans take on Libya in their next qualifying game on October 9.