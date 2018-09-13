– The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2018 - Onyekuru ‘blessed’ to get maiden Eagles goal
13th September 2018 - Iwobi returns to training
13th September 2018 - Rohr: Mikel won’t quit Eagles now 
13th September 2018 - Challenges facing African males in America (1)
13th September 2018 - Nuggets on back pain
13th September 2018 - Lagos 2019: Tinubu seals Ambode’s fate
13th September 2018 - Electoral Offences Commission: Mixed reactions trail FG’s move
13th September 2018 - Vote-buying: EFCC, INEC, Police monitor spendings of politicians, parties
13th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: IPOB, MASSOB clash
13th September 2018 - Evans makes U-turn: I’m not a kidnapper
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Onyekuru ‘blessed’ to get maiden Eagles goal
First goal

Onyekuru ‘blessed’ to get maiden Eagles goal

— 13th September 2018

Henry Onyekuru is delighted to score his first goal for Nigeria in their 2-1 win over Liberia in a friendly encounter at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia.

The Everton loanee found the top right corner to open the scoring for Gernot Rohr’s men before Simeon Nwankwo sealed the victory to crown an impressive first-half performance.

The forward made his debut against Togo in June 2017 but has failed to get a starting role in his previous three games for the Super Eagles.

READ ALSO Iwobi returns to training

However, against the Lone Stars, the 21-year-old started the game and marked it with his maiden goal much to his delight.

“First Goal for my country! I’m so blessed to be off the mark with my fellow, Glory to God,” Onyekuru posted on Instagram.

Onyekuru will be hoping to continue the performance when the West Africans take on Libya in their next qualifying game on October 9.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AMBODES FATE

Lagos 2019: Tinubu seals Ambode’s fate

— 13th September 2018

Two formidable aspirants, Femi Hamzat and Babajide Sanwo-Olu are challenging Ambode’s bid to return for another term of four years in 2019. • Asks all gov aspirants to face direct primaries Ade Alade Last minute efforts by the embattled governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode to get close friends and associates of the All…

  • Electoral Offences Commission: Mixed reactions trail FG’s MOVE

    Electoral Offences Commission: Mixed reactions trail FG’s move

    — 13th September 2018

    Nigerians have expressed divergent views about it with a former federal lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed saying the move was in bad faith. Ismail Omipidan, Desmond Mgboh, Noah Ebije and Ndubuisi Orji and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja In the build up to the 2019 general elections, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved that three bills on…

  • Vote-buying: EFCC, INEC, Police monitor SPENDINGS of politicians, parties

    Vote-buying: EFCC, INEC, Police monitor spendings of politicians, parties

    — 13th September 2018

    The anti-graft agency disclosed that it has commenced monitoring of spendings by political parties and politicians. • Work with banks to track transactions Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday said it is working with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force to track politicians and individuals…

  • MASSOB IPOB CLASH

    Sit-at-home: IPOB, MASSOB clash

    — 13th September 2018

    Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) condemned the sit-at-home order, stressing it was a bad move meant to incite violence – Army, Navy, Police, others in show of force Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha , Felix Ikem, Nsukka and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Ahead of tomorrow’s sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to…

  • STATEMENT

    Evans makes U-turn: I’m not a kidnapper

    — 13th September 2018

    The trial of alleged kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, took a new twist yesterday after the suspect denied ever making any statement to the police confessing to be a serial kidnapper. At the resumed hearing of his trial at the Ikeja High Court, Lagos, Evans, through his counsel, Chino Obiagu, made the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share