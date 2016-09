Proprietor of Lagos based All Stars FC and a diehard soccer enthusiast, Arthur Onyeka has charged new Super Eagles boss, Gernot Rohr to ensure he looks in the direction of home based players as he rebuilds the Eagles.

Onyeka who has over the years been sponsoring grassroots soccer competitions in Lagos and Anambra States said the over reliance on overseas based pros would not be good for the Eagles as they go into the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

“Rohr must monitor our league closely and inject into the Eagles players who are hungry to prove their mettle. We have many of such players at home. I advise him not to play names but use those who are willing to give their very best.”

Onyeka stressed that the NFF has done well by going for a quality coach insisting that Rohr if given the needed support would build a solid team, even as he tipped Nigeria to qualify for the Russia 2018 Mundial.

“What we need to qualify for the World Cup is total support for the new coach and the NFF. We really don’t need all the distractions that are coming from some stakeholders. The nation’s interest should come first and not who runs the Glass House,” Onyeka said.