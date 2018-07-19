Onnoghen mourns Katsina-Alu, directs flags to fly at half-mast

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has directed that the National flag in all court premises and institutions of the Judiciary in the country should fly at half-mast for seven days effective from Wednesday, July 18, in honour of the late Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloysius Katsina Alu.

In addition, Justice Onnoghen further directed that Condolenc Registers should be opened at all courts in the country and related institutions of the Judiciary.

In a statement, on Wednesday, by Onnonghen’s media aide, Awassam Bassey, the CJN, who expressed sadness had, on behalf of the Nigerian Judiciary, prayed for the peaceful repose of Justice Katsina-Alu and for God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The statement made available to Daily Sun read, “The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen received the sad news of the passing away of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Mr. Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu, GCON, at an Abuja hospital today (Wednesday, 18 July, 2018).

“The Hon. Chief Justice sends his heartfelt condolences and that of the entire Judiciary to the family of the deceased former CJN and urges them to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch lived a fulfilled life in his 76 years sojourn on earth, rising to the peak of his chosen career when he served his country as Chief Justice of Nigeria from December 30, 2009 to August 2011.

“As a mark of honour to the deceased jurist, the Chief Justice has directed that Condolence Registers should be opened at all courts in the country and related institutions of the Judiciary.

“In the same vein, the Hon. CJN has directed that the National flag in all Court premises and institutions of the the Judiciary in the country should be flown at half-mast for seven days effective today (Wednesday, 18 July 2018).

“The Chief Justice, on behalf of the Nigerian Judiciary, prays for the peaceful repose of Justice Katsina-Alu and for God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss”.

The late Katsina-Alu, who headed the Nigerian judiciary between 2009 and 2011, reportedly died at an Orthopaedic Hospital, in Abuja, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The late CJN who hailed from Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State, died at the age of 76, a month to his 77 birthday.

He succeeded Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi as CJN in December 2009 and served in that capacity till August 2011 when he was succeeded by the late Justice Dahiru Musdapher.