Only women can change Nigeria –NCWS president

By Charles Adegbite

The President of National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Dr. (Mrs.) Laraba Shoda, has described women as the real agent of change who can help bring the country out of recession if they begin to shun imported goods and patronise locally-made items.

Shoda told Daily Sun in her Sagamu residence yesterday that women have tremendous roles to play for Nigeria to get better because of the influence they could have on their husbands and children.

She disclosed that since the recession began, she had been patronising Aba-made shoes and bags which she said have helped her save a lot of money that would have been wasted on imported goods.

Shoda noted that women often indulge in wasting a lot of money on imported jewellery, fabrics and other items whose qualities are not better than the locally-made ones.

Her words, “Those who know the mentality of our women and the irrational desire for imported goods now produce a lot of shoes, bags, and other items in Aba and other parts of Nigeria, print made-in-China, Italy, Switzerland and so on on them.”