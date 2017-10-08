Only regionalism can save Nigeria – Alhaji Alhaji

From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji is a trained political economist and long serving Permanent Secretary who worked with various Nigerian administrations between late 60s to early 90s.. He was a former Minister of Planning and Finance. He was famous in his roles at the Finance Ministry, especially in the way he managed Nigeria’s relationship with its external creditors and revitalisation of Nigeria’s economy.

The nonagenarian who is currently holding the title of Sardauna of Sokoto, recently spoke with Sunday Sun, during a private visit to his palatial residence in Sokoto by Chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt, Senator Shehu Sani. The former Minister spoke on wide ranging issues that includes why the country needs to revert to regional system of government. Excerpts.

During your tenure as Finance Minister, what was the financial strength of Nigeria?

During our time, Nigeria’s economy was blossoming because of the right people involved. There was a time Nigeria lent money to Republic of Ireland. In fact, I signed the agreement. Yes, I signed the agreement on behalf of Nigeria’s government.

When was the year?

It was in 1974.

Can you remember the amount involved?

… (unable to respond)

…Continued. When I was in the Ministry of Industry. I led a delegation to the United States of America. I was received by the United Nations officials. We went there as part of efforts to reform our industries in the country. About twelve industries were established within the period as a result of the trip.

But today, all these industries are no more. Even, we can no longer produce matches sticks. We import everything. We had paper mill company at Jebba. But today where is it? Nowhere. why? We had steel rolling mill working perfectly. in fact, I was the chairman of all the steel rolling mills in Nigerian then. I signed an agreement between a Russian company and Nigeria government on Ajaokuta Steel Mill revitalisation. I signed the agreement. I can also recall that late Shehu Yaradua led a delegation to Moscow where we met the Russian Prime Minister where we signed agreement on how to revive Ajaokuta steel mill. but today, the place (Ajaokuta Steel Mill) is down completely.

I was the first chairman of Delta Steel. where is it today? Even Obobo Boatyard. I was also the chairman of Obobo boatyard but today nothing is working there. Why? We have the manpower, we have the resources. We have so many Nigerians who are qualified to run any industry successfully. Even though, we can import technicians to help us run such industries, if there is political will. Everybody does it.

Even National Electric Power Authority NEPA is not functioning well?

(…cuts in) I and Asiodu went to Canada to lobby on behalf of Nigeria government. We begged them and they gave us six technicians. We came back with these experts and fixed them within the important units of NEPA. but today, where is NEPA? There is no light everywhere. I warned the Federal Government not to privatise NEPA but my warning fell on their deaf ear. Honestly, I fought against privatilization but nobody yielded to my advice. Theirreason was that, this is what everybody does. But I told them you are not everybody. I told them if you finally sell off NEPA and NITEL, definitely, you will transfer their inefficiency to the private sector, and that is what is happening now. Where is the light? no light, it is bill everywhere! in fact, I listed about six parastatal that I warned the Federal government not to privatise.

Can you tell us those parastatals?

NEPA, NITEL, Nigeria Airway, NNPC, etc. I warned that they will transfer their inefficiency to the consumers and that is what is happening now. Today a Senator or top government official will not be able to query any of these privatised organisations in respose to any public outcry. But if it were not privatised, such person can call them to order in their inefficiency. You can challenge them if there is no light in a place. All these are done because of greed of the people entrusted with the system.

But it was argued that Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) contributed to our economic depreciation. How true is that?

(laugh) Do you believe? (asking the reporter)

Sir, I asked the question to know the true

It is no true. not true at all.

But what did it achieve?

You mean SAP? It was part of the World Bank idea. They said to us, you restructure your economy and we will help you. That was the whole idea.

Can you list the gains and its pains?

If its pains, then it works. That is what I can say. You cannot help restructuring without pains.

Do you believe in the agitation of some group clamouring for overall restructuring?

I do not believe in such restructuring. I still believe that without Nigeria‭, ‬is not getting the right people into the system, people that can formulate policies without hidden agenda, people who do things religious and tribal sentiments attached to it. We need good people whether it is Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba in the system.

Would you profer regional system of government?

Creating more states won’t solve our ethnicity problem. These states were created out of selfish reasons by the past leaders.

….but the argument for the creation of more states is to bring government closer to the people. Do you agree on this submission?

That is their submission and that is baseless. Let’s look at it like this. If you have thirty-six states, you will have thirty-six governors. You have thirty-six state assemblies. May be thirty-six commissioners in each state. Then, all the money will go on overhead payment. Now, all our money will be used to settle political offices.

If Nigeria reverts to regional system of government, that means that people from Niger State who were formerly within Sokoto province will have to be coming to Sokoto for administrative purpose. Don’t you see it too far?

Who asked them to go in the first place? (querying the reporter). We are all one in the first place. These people created these states to further divide us. For instance, my own daughter is married to a Nupe man and they have three children. So, you can see that we are all one.

How can Nigeria get out of recession?

If you cut your cloth according to your size. you will get out of recession. You cannot have thirty-six, thirty-six governors, thirty-six states commissioners and you say you want to get out of recession. You may even die inside recession if care is not taken.

Is corruption part of our economic recession woes?

Of course, corruption is part of it. The more states we have, the more corruption we have.

What is your view on recent agitation for secession?

I do not believe in secession. We should remain united.. We are all one.