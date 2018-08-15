Only PDP can restore peace to Nigeria, says Atiku

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

‎A former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that it is only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that can bring back peace to the country.

The presidential aspirant stated this in Benin-City, on Tuesday, while soliciting for the party’s endorsement and nomination ticket from delegates of the Edo State chapter of the party.

He said the PDP would ensure equity and create jobs to address unemployment in the country as well as guarantee peace across the country.

He praised members of the Edo state executive committee of the party, saying that the reception accorded him from the Benin airport to the palace of the Oba of Benin through to the PDP secretariat, was a clear indication that the state belongs to PDP.

“I can feel it, I can see it, I can touch it. Edo State belongs to PDP and we must take it back. I will be in the fore front to ensure that Edo State returns to the PDP.

“For the last three years the country has not been working. The country has been going backwards”, Atiku said.

On how to ensure peace, he said “The only way we can bring back peace in the country, we must make sure there is equity and justice, we must make sure that we have jobs for the young people.

“Since, the All Progressives Congress (APC) came to power, they said they are going to create 3 million jobs. We have lost three million jobs every year. Today, we have 11 million young Nigerians without jobs.

“It is only the PDP that can create these jobs. We in the PDP have done it before and I have created jobs before. We have unified this country before and have ensured equity and justice in this country before.

“This time around, we are going to go beyond that, by ensuring we restructure this country and ensure every part of the country gets the power they need to develop their respective areas.”

He said he has the requisite experience having served for eight years as vice president, and as a foundation member of the party to achieve the yearnings of Nigerians.

Atiku dared the APC-led Federal Government to come after him with the EFCC over issues of corruption if they have any evidence against him, stressing that the PDP will put the interest of the country first over any other interest.

He appealed for endorsement of the party as its flag bearer in the forthcoming general election, saying that with him as PDP flag bearer, the party will have a credible candidate that can give the APC sleepless nights.

He charged the party members to vote for a candidate that can confront the APC frontally, pointing out that he is not going to disappoint the party if nominated, adding that he has the political credentials for the job.

The former vice president who was accompanied by ex-Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, gave kudos to Edo State party chairman, Chief Dan Orbih for keeping the party intact in the state.

Earlier, Chief Orbih said the party wholeheartedly received the aspirant and former vice president of the country, calling on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to criminalise vote buying, just as he noted that the future of Nigeria is at stake if the trend of vote buying was not checked and addressed.

