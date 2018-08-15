– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Only PDP can restore peace to Nigeria, says Atiku
15th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Kebbi gov. approves payment of August salary
15th August 2018 - Buhari not under foreign pressure to drop 2019 bid – Presidency
15th August 2018 - Onitsha traders laud Obiano for demolition of criminal hideouts
15th August 2018 - ‎Peace Corps writes Osinbajo over sealed office
15th August 2018 - Ex Kebbi PDP chair, Musa Dan-Illela is dead
15th August 2018 - Federal roads: Buhari approves N20b reimbursement for Plateau, says Lalong
15th August 2018 - Nigerians’ hurry for change in 2015 responsible for country’s current woes – Dankwambo
15th August 2018 - Osun monarchs back APC candidate, Oyetola
15th August 2018 - 2019: Plateau Assembly APC members endorse Buhari, Lalong
Home / Cover / National / Only PDP can restore peace to Nigeria, says Atiku
ATIKU

Only PDP can restore peace to Nigeria, says Atiku

— 15th August 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

‎A former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that it is only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that can bring back peace to the country.

The presidential aspirant stated this in Benin-City, on Tuesday, while soliciting for the party’s endorsement and nomination ticket from delegates of the Edo State chapter of the party.

He said the PDP would ensure equity and create jobs to address  unemployment in the country as well as guarantee peace across the country.

He praised members of the Edo state executive committee of the party, saying that the reception accorded him from the Benin airport to the palace of the Oba of Benin  through to the PDP secretariat, was a clear indication that the state belongs to PDP.

“I can feel it, I can see it, I can touch it. Edo State belongs to PDP and we must take it back. I will be in the fore front to ensure that Edo State returns to the PDP.

READ ALSO: Eid-el-Kabir: Kebbi gov. approves payment of August salary

“For the last three years the country has not been working. The country has been going backwards”, Atiku said.

On how to ensure peace, he said “The only way we can bring back peace in the country, we must make sure there is equity and justice, we must make sure that we have jobs for the young people.

“Since, the All Progressives Congress (APC) came to power, they said they are going to create 3 million jobs. We have lost three million jobs every year. Today, we have 11 million young Nigerians without jobs.

“It is only the PDP that can create these jobs. We in the PDP have done it before and I have created jobs before. We have unified this country before and have ensured equity and justice in this country before.

READ ALSO: Onitsha traders laud Obiano for demolition of criminal hideouts

“This time around, we are going to go beyond that, by ensuring we restructure this country and ensure every part of the country gets the power they need to develop their respective areas.”

He said he has the requisite experience having served for eight years as vice president, and as a foundation member of the party to achieve the yearnings of Nigerians.

Atiku dared the APC-led Federal Government to come after him with the EFCC over issues of corruption if they have any evidence against him, stressing that the PDP will put the interest of the country first over any other interest.

He appealed for endorsement of the party as its flag bearer in the forthcoming general election, saying that with him as PDP flag bearer, the party will have a credible candidate that can give the APC sleepless nights.

He charged the party members to vote for a candidate that can confront the APC frontally, pointing out that he is not going to disappoint the party if nominated, adding that he has the political credentials for the job.

The former vice president who was accompanied by ex-Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, gave kudos to Edo State party chairman, Chief Dan Orbih for keeping the party intact in the state.

Earlier, Chief Orbih said the party wholeheartedly received the aspirant and former vice president of the country, calling on  Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to criminalise vote buying, just as he noted that the future of Nigeria is at stake if the trend of vote buying was not checked and addressed.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ATIKU

Only PDP can restore peace to Nigeria, says Atiku

— 15th August 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin ‎A former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that it is only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that can bring back peace to the country. The presidential aspirant stated this in Benin-City, on Tuesday, while soliciting for the party’s endorsement and nomination ticket from delegates of the Edo State chapter of…

  • KEBBI

    Eid-el-Kabir: Kebbi gov. approves payment of August salary

    — 15th August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the immediate payment of August, 2018 Salary to state and local government staff ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festival. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari, who confirmed this in a statement he issued, on Tuesday evening, quoted the Head of Civil Service Kebbi State,…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari not under foreign pressure to drop 2019 bid – Presidency

    — 15th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has described as ‘fiction’, reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is under pressure from foreign nations not to seek re-election. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, described the author of the report published by a national daily (not Daily Sun), as having “a…

  • TRADERS

    Onitsha traders laud Obiano for demolition of criminal hideouts

    — 15th August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Traders in Onitsha have commended Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State for the demolition of illegal structures along the Marine Road at the bank of the River Niger in Onitsha, Anambra State which had served as criminal hideouts over the years. The traders, who do business around the area, who spoke…

  • PEACE CORPS

    ‎Peace Corps writes Osinbajo over sealed office

    — 15th August 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) has prayed acting President Yemi Osinbajo to compel the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to unseal its  corporate head office which had been under locks since February 28, 2017, allegedly without a lawful order. In a letter dated August 13, 2018, the Corps wanted…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share