Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Wednesday, said if Nigeria must develop and have sizable improvement in the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), people of good conscience and high integrity must be at the drivers’ seat in all spheres of the economy.

Speaking at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja when he received national leadership of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (Nigeria) on a courtesy visit, Governor Ambode said the country stands to benefit a lot when good business practice is combined with excellent religious conscience, saying such would obviously result in growth and development.

According to him, “The economy of Lagos cannot be that productive to improve the GDP if there are no people with good conscience and this is what this fellowship stands for. It is not enough for you to have resources, it is not enough for you to have people that can improve productivity but again there are people who have to be drivers to arrive at the GDP or the kind of nation that we want.”

The Governor said since his assumption of office in the last three and half years, concerted efforts had been made to ensure religious harmony and also create greater enabling environment for businesses to thrive, saying it was gratifying that the State had experienced peaceful co-existence among religious group.

“One thing that I can assure of is our continuous support. Like you must have noticed in the last three years, we have ensured that there is proper religious harmony in this State and there has never been any single incident of religious crisis.

“Obviously, we recognize the fact that Lagos is a cosmopolitan State but irrespective of that, we have allowed a whole lot of freedom of space because that is the thing that actually drives productivity.

“All we do as a government is just to ensure that we create an enabling environment for people to practice religion without interference and at the same time greater enabling environment for them to do their businesses. So, when we combine good businesses and good religious conscience, obviously the nation will grow and then the nation will develop,” Governor Ambode said.

While describing members of the fellowship as distinguished personalities in various fields, the Governor equally commended them for holding their annual convention in Lagos, saying it was instructive that such was taking place at a time that the nation needs a lot of prayers.

Earlier, National President of the fellowship, Mr. Ifeanyi Odedo, who led the delegation, said the team was at Lagos House to officially inform the Governor of the ongoing 87th National Convention of the Fellowship, and also to explore partnership in key areas to grow the country’s GDP such as housing, agro industry, and information communication technology, among others.

Odedo also commended the Governor for his giant strides in the last three and half years, saying it was commendable that he had given priority to people-oriented policies and programmes.

“We appreciate the kind of grace that God has bestowed upon you. In the past number of years that you have served this State as Executive Governor, we have seen your doggedness, we have seen your passion, we have seen your integrity, we have seen the spirit of professionalism and excellence with people-oriented programs that are very impactful.

“Suffice it to say that you have left a great legacy in the sand of history. I want to put on record that what God has deposited in you with which you have served this State in the past three and half years or thereabout, that thing will still find expression in no distant time. All things work together for good and because you are carrying the spirit of the Lord, the Lord is setting before you an open door and no man can shut it,” Odedo said.