Only Green Party can deliver Nigeria – Akinsoyinu, Senatorial aspirant

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Olakunke Oluwafemi Akinsoyinu is a young ambitious Nigeria who believes he can turn things around to better the lot of Nigerians especially women and youths. He is a senatorial aspirant for Kaduna Central Senatorial District. He is running on the platform of Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), the party he believes can deliver Nigeria from many of its troubles.

Why are you running?

I am in the race because there is a need for true federalism where everyone will have the same opportunity. There have been a lot of promises many of which are not kept. But people are tired of promise and fail. They want something different. So, GPN has a lot for them especially our youth. As we speak, a lot of them are roaming the streets because their leaders have nothing tangible for them. No one is ready to help those in need. A lot of our leaders today are only interested in accumulating wealth meant for the masses for themselves and their families.

For example in Kaduna Central where I am vying, we have a plan to roll out scholarship for our youth every month. We plan to be committing N600, 000 for scholarship alone – from secondary to tertiary.

We also have plans to make the zone an entertainment hub. This is because a lot of our youths are blessed with different talents and with just a little push can turn their situation around for good. A lot of them will be engaged in sporting activities, music, comedy and all that. I have seen how that was done in Lagos and we think we can do same here in Kaduna starting with Kaduna central. We shall achieve these by careful study of peculiarity of each of the local government under the senatorial zone which are Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Chikun, Igabi, Birni Gwari, Kajuru and Giwa. By the time we get these things in place, God willing, many of them will not even need white collar job again because they will be doing fine and even employing others to work for them.

There is someone already representing the district, what is that unique thing you are bringing onboard that will distinguish you from others?

Yes, I am a young Nigerian who has a robust agenda for our people many of whom have over the years been relegated to the background by their representatives. I have a better agenda to turn things around and that is the reason I’m aspiring for that position. Like I said, a lot of promises are yet to be fulfilled by politicians and people are tired of the rhetoric. People want something different which we have in store for them.

We will encourage our women and youths to farm and even encourage foreign collaborators to come and train them on mechanised farming. By so doing, it will enrich the local government and at the same time create a chain of employment. We will also make farming equipment available so our youths so they can see agriculture beyond that man that goes to farm in torn cloths, holding hoe and cutlass. What that means is remodeling agriculture in such a way that it will be more honourable in practice than what it is now

With some of the points raised above, our people can strike a written deal with me and if I fail them, they can initiate a recall process but I want to assure them, we will not fail them by the grace of God.

Your name sounds differently from what people here are used to, don’t you think the electorate may not see you as one of their own and that may affect your chances?

I have been here for about 40 years now. I have had all my education from primary to tertiary here. I know everywhere in Kaduna. I think the name is just for the people to know me. I am a Kaduna person by all standards. Apart from that, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria permits me to live and do business in any part of the country I chose to.

For example, the constitution says if you have lived in a place for ten years, you can achieve citizenship by naturalisation. So, compare that with someone who has been here for about 40 years, someone who understand in and out the culture and tradition of the people here, someone who has worked and pay taxes for years here. With all these in mind, people would support us to do something different.

People should trust us with their mandate to take our women and youths to greater height. A lot of those that are representing us have travelled abroad and saw the way things are done over there but they have not been able to replicate those things they have seen there at home even when they have all the resources to do that.

Now you are aspiring on the platform of GPN where you have former Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd) as potential presidential flag bearer in the 2019 election, what are the chances of the party in Kaduna State?

GPN is not unknown to those that have been following political trend in Nigeria over the years. Now we are coming out fully to showcase what we have different from other political parties. Major Al-Mustapha is our flag bearer at the presidential level.

This is one man that has so much to deliver. Here is a man, who has the knowledge of all the nooks and crannies of the country. He understands the peculiarity of each political zone. He has the technical knowhow to deliver. I’m not just saying this but this is what I know he can do.

We have the plan as a political party to provide a platform where our women and youths can aspire for greatness. Where they can make progress in what they do. Where they can say yes, Nigeria belongs to us and we can rise to its protection and defense. That is one of his top priorities; to deliver Nigerian youths to prosperity because there is too much poverty in the land presently.

If you also look at the logo of GPN, you will see a hand there. To us, that is the hand of God because God is involved. We have made our manifestoes public across all the social media platforms for all to see. We have other serious people aspiring for one office or the other and they will all come out at the appropriate time.

Our youths should take this opportunity to come onboard the party that will not abandon them. We are dedicated and committed to see that we touch the lives of both the young and the old because we have good plans for them.