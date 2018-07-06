The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Only evil-minded people accuse me of condoning killings – Buhari
BUHARI - EVIL MINDED PEOPLE ACCUSE ME

Only evil-minded people accuse me of condoning killings – Buhari

— 6th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said only evil-minded people could accuse him of condoning killings across the country.

Buhari reiterated that no one, in their right minds, would suggest that he, who emerged president with substantial votes from the affected areas, could do any harm to the same people. The president said this when he met with members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

Buhari reiterated that killings did not start with his administration but he is doing everything to end it.

“When some (people), for clearly political purposes, attempt to suggest that this government is doing nothing about the killings, and that I, being Fulani, must be encouraging these satanic acts, it seems to me that there is no limit to the evil in the minds of men. Otherwise, how can anyone in their right minds suggest that I, as an elected president, even with substantial votes in the affected areas, will for any reason do harm by an act of omission to those same people?

“Secondly, the problems in all these areas, as you all know, are historical. There is no administration that has not had to contend with killings in these same areas over the years.

“Indeed, in 2001, you may recall that, after thousands were killed in Plateau state, a state of emergency was declared and a governor was replaced by an administrator.

“To suggest that our administration is doing nothing is terribly unfair. We must not forget that the same Plateau state, which has been crisis-ridden for years, has, in the past three years been celebrated for its peacefulness. The governor’s hard work for peace and the presence of the military’s Operation Safe Haven must have had some impact.”

President Buhari informed his guests that his administration had deployed extra special forces to the troubled zones. “This is why we must all rise as one to condemn these vile

and wicked acts to ensure that all the culprits are brought to justice…” he said.

On his part, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who was among the delegation, told State House Correspondents that the act of occupying sacked villages by invading herders must be stopped so that traumatised villagers can return to their abodes. Lalong said he would sign an amended criminal law in the state, next week, to curtail activities of bandits as well as ease their prosecution with stiffer penalties

Earlier, Chairman of CAN in the northern states, Rev. Yakubu Pam, on behalf of the delegation, urged the president to give country’s security architecture a new lease of life and responsiveness to earn the required trust, confidence, and support of the general populace.

The cleric urged him to ensure that all communities ravaged by the herdsmen violence in the North are rebuilt and adequate security be put in place to enable displaced persons to return to their homes and means of livelihood.

He urged the government roll out a robust advocacy programme to enlighten the nomadic herders on modern cattle rearing against open grazing and roaming across states and national boundaries. Pam also urged government to encourage herders to acquire land for cattle ranching across the country as a means of private business investment

Related Articles

3 Comments

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 6th July 2018 at 7:35 am
    Reply

    It is Sword to Sword to finish in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory, the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. It is judgment day. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  4. DON 6th July 2018 at 8:59 am
    Reply

    AFTER KILLING THE BIAFRANS BY THE NIGERIA PHYTON DANCE ARMY NOW THE DEMONIC HERDSMEN ARE KILLING THE INNOCENT CHRISTIANS IN THE COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY WANT TO OCCUPY A LAND OF ANOTHER STATES THAT DID NOT BELONG TO THEM.
    OBASANJO NEVER ALLOW THESE KIND OF NONSENSE LIKE HERDSMEN AND BOKOHARAM.
    AS A FULANI MAN YOU SUPPOSE TO KNOW THOSE BEHIND THE KILLING AND THOSE HERDSMEN MASSACRING THE PEOPLE TO DEATH LIKE GOODLUCK DID TO CALL THE NIGER DELTA MILITANTS TO ORDER.
    CHILDREN OF GOD ARE BEING MASSACRING EVERYDAY LONG IN THE NAME OF ONE NIGERIA.
    SINCE NIGERIA AMALGAMATED, UNITED NORTH AND SOUNTHERN NIGERIA THERE HAS BEEN EXCESSIVE KILLING OF THE PEOPLE BY THE NIGERIA MILITARY GOVERNMENT AND THEIR POLICE AND CURRENTLY ARMY AND HERDSMEN AND BOKOHARAM YET THEY ARE STILL FORCING US TO ACCEPT ONE NIGERIA IN ORDER TO BE LOOTING ALL THE NATIONAL FUNDS AND MURDER THE INNOCENT LIVES OF THE PEOPLE MAINLY CHRISTIAN AND NONE SUNI ISLAM.
    GOD WILL NEVER LET YOU ALL GO UNPUNISHED LIKE HE KILLED PHEROU AND HIS BEST OFFICIALS SO SHALL IT BE IN NIGERIA AND EVERY OTHER PLACES THEY ARE KILLING THE CHRISTIANS IN THE NAME OF JESUS.

  6. DON 6th July 2018 at 9:07 am
    Reply

    WE HAVE PRAYED A LOT AND IT IS TIME WE PRAY TO GOD TO GIVE US POWER AND STRENGHT TO FIGHT BACK.
    THEY HAVE PUSHED US TO THE WALL OF DEATH IN ORDER TO ENABLE US DEFEND OURSELVES OR ELSE THEY WILL ONE DAY WIPE US OUT IN ACCORDANCE WITH ISLAMIC SUNI AGENDA.

