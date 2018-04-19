The Sun News
Latest
19th April 2018 - Only court can disqualify Fayemi
19th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Moneybags won’t determine APC candidate
19th April 2018 - Day Oba Bajowa became ICJCA president
19th April 2018 - Why you should eat fruits
19th April 2018 - Reasons to reduce, stop eating meat
19th April 2018 - Dangote pledges support for universal healthcare coverage programme
19th April 2018 - CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba lands in group stage
19th April 2018 - DR Congo FA boss held over corruption
19th April 2018 - Lisa Emefeke 08064044713
19th April 2018 - NASS drops election re-ordering bill
Home / South-west Magazine / Only court can disqualify Fayemi
Fayemi

Only court can disqualify Fayemi

— 19th April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Kole Ajayi, a.k.a Aberekolokunludi, was the 2014 gubernatorial candidate of Accord Party in in Ekiti State. He is now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He spoke with Daily Sun on the political goings on in Ekiti and his chances of winning the next gubernatorial primaries.

How would you describe the political situation in Ekiti State?

It is just as expected. The APC is set to flush out the current insensitive Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration and the beauty is that Ekiti people are set to effect the historic change.

The situation in Ekiti is very worrisome and our innocent people have been perpetually decimated economically which they do not really deserve.  How do you see a situation where workers are not paid for almost eight months and the government is spending lavishly on projects that are not directly adding any economic value to the lives of the people? To me, any project or programme that would not directly or indirectly bring food to the table of the masses and take care of their basic needs of life is a waste of resources.

The last ACN administration was far better than this because the issue of workers welfare was paramount. Salaries were given prompt priorities in view of the fact that Ekiti work force occupies almost 80 percent of the entire population. The state economy relies so much on monies flowing from their pockets until we have a government that would venture into proper arears of ecomonic development.

What is happening now in APC?

The situation is normal.  Every aspirant is going about his normal activities to strategise for victory. It is normal to have intrigues and bickering, and I pray the best candidate emerges.

Who is taking the lead?

As it is now, it is nobody’s game. It is always a game of surprises and do not forget the factor of grace.

Some people seem not to be comfortable with the involvement of former governors in the race. What is your take?

I do not see any abnormality in that. They have the constitutional rights to contest.

But they cannot force themselves back to the throne without going through the primaries and general elections, which will require endorsement and this is left to the Ekiti people.

I do not see any former governor as a threat because the game is not by strength but by grace.

The omnipotent God that ensured their emergence as governors then when they were relatively nobodies without personal strength is still very much on the throne.

As a lawyer, what do you make of the ban placed on former governor Kayode Fayemi by a panel of enquiry set up by the state government?

The law is very clear and the Supreme Court has pronounced on that severally that it is only a competent court of jurisdiction that can disqualify any aspirant or candidate from contesting.

Hence, the panel’s verdict on Fayemi lacks substance and does not have any effect on his eligibility to run.

Why have you not picked the nomination form?

When I realised the volume of aspirants vying to be governor, I have been talking to other aspirants for a possible consensus candidate. It is not hygienic for about 30 aspirants to slog it out in a primary election as that may break the party into an irreconcilable fragments. But it seems majority are determined to make the nomination list at all cost. My decision at  this stage is to dwell more on how the party will win not minding the candidate or individual.

Are you now out of the race?

No, because the race is a race of life and it involves a lot of processes to get there. This is just a phase at times you stoop to conquer. The only thing that defeats a man is death and we thank God for the gift of life. It gives us the hope to re-strategise and forge ahead with our eyes focused on the ball

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NASS

NASS drops election re-ordering bill

— 19th April 2018

Fred Itua; Abuja, with agency report Plans by the National Assembly, to clean up the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2010, yesterday, suffered a major setback when lawmakers loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari, opposed the amendment. Lawmakers were sharply divided on the legality of the amendment at plenary. This came even as the Deputy Senate President,…

  • BAKARE

    2019: Buhari is beatable –Bakare

    — 19th April 2018

    Tunde Thomas A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Remi  Adiukwu–Bakare  has declared that President Muhammadu Buharı can be defeated in the 2019 presidential  contest, saying that all that is required is for PDP to present a formidable candidate that can face the president  in a free and fair  election. She also spoke…

  • Fayose

    Ekiti guber: It’s easy to defeat Fayose’s anointed -Olumilua, aspirant

    — 19th April 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja  Muyiwa Olumilua is the son of former governor of old Ondo State, Bamidele Olumilua. He believes he has what it takes to govern Ekiti, just as he believes the father’s name and antecedents would work in his favour. You are in for a big battle to win the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket…

  • Ugwuanyi

    Why Ugwuanyi deserves second term – Eze

    — 19th April 2018

    Zika Bobby Traditional ruler of Egali Amalla in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State and a Patron of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igwe Patrick Eze has said the numerous endorsements of Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term as governor by stakeholders in the state is a welcome idea, saying the governor has performed excellently so far….

  • sky

    AIB releases final reports on 6 air accidents in Nigeria

    — 19th April 2018

    ..Blames NCAA, human error for incidents Louis Ibah   The Nigerian Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), yesterday released final reports of six air accidents and serious incidents that occurred in the Nigerian aviation industry between 2009 and 2014. Among the reports released was the accident involving an Associated Air aircraft with registration number, 5N-BJY, carrying the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share