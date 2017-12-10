The Sun News
Latest
10th December 2017 - Only Buhari can hand over to Igbo in 2023 — ACF scribe
10th December 2017 - Secondus emerges new PDP chairman
10th December 2017 - Happiness ministry : We are not happy – Imo people
10th December 2017 - Our ordeals with SARS operatives
10th December 2017 - Lady dies in abortion bid
10th December 2017 - Journey of death : Libya returnees narrate hell-on-earth experiences
10th December 2017 - Rochas Okorocha : A Governor and his Happiness
10th December 2017 - Election of new excos followed due process, disregard nullification rumour –Lagos Ohanaeze
10th December 2017 - Govt urged to de-emphasise urban  approach in sensitising rural dwellers on HIV/AIDS
10th December 2017 - Homeowners’ charter initiative has achieved its objectives – Amosun
Home / Cover / National / Only Buhari can hand over to Igbo in 2023 — ACF scribe

Only Buhari can hand over to Igbo in 2023 — ACF scribe

— 10th December 2017

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following a declaration by Ohanaeze Ndigbo that Igbo would only support a presidential candidate that would spend four years in office from 2019 and allow them to take a shot at the presidency in 2023, Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani has said that the comment was an indication that Igbo may have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.

  Sani, while reacting to Ohanaeze’s comment, told Sunday Sun that it was only Buhari that had one term to spend, stressing that he does not see any other presidential candidate that would step aside for Igbo after one term in office.

  It would be recalled that President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, had recently declared that Igbo would only support a presidential candidate in 2019 whose manifesto protects the interest of the Igbo.

  The apex Igbo socio-cultural said whoever wanted to be president should assure the Igbo that he would not stay in office more than one term because the Igbo would want to produce the president of the country in 2023.

  The ACF scribe, however, said:  “There is nothing exotic or quixotic about what the leadership of Ohanaeze has said. This is because in politics only interest is permanent. If being president is the major interest of the Igbo, they are entitled to pursue it democratically.

  “What Ohanaeze now means is tacit endorsement of President Buhari who is about the only candidate with only one tenure to go from 2019. Any other candidate would hope to do two tenures.

  “I am therefore happy to note that Ohanaeze has decided to be part of the national democracy through which group and individual interests can find expression.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Only Buhari can hand over to Igbo in 2023 — ACF scribe

— 10th December 2017

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Following a declaration by Ohanaeze Ndigbo that Igbo would only support a presidential candidate that would spend four years in office from 2019 and allow them to take a shot at the presidency in 2023, Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani has said that the comment was…

  • Secondus emerges new PDP chairman

    — 10th December 2017

    From Ismail Omipidan and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Prince Uche Secondus this morning emerged the new national chairman of Nigeria’s  opposition Peoples Democratic Party( PDP). He polled a total of 2000 votes to defeat his closest rival , Professor Tunde Adeniran, who scored 230 votes. Former chairman of Daar Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, came a distant…

  • Happiness ministry : We are not happy – Imo people

    — 10th December 2017

    From GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, Owerri Right from 2011 when Imo State Governor Ethelbert Anayo Okorocha was elected as the Number One citizen of the state, he has remained in the eye of the storm, both in the state and the country, because of his unorthodox style of administration, which has to do largely with his policies…

  • Our ordeals with SARS operatives

    — 10th December 2017

    …Nigerians recount sordid tales By Olakunle Olafioye More Nigerians have recounted excruciating ordeals in the hands of operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Operatives of the dreaded police unit have come under heavy criticism in the last few days over allegations of harassments, extortions and outright violations of human rights, with many Nigerians calling for…

  • Lady dies in abortion bid

    — 10th December 2017

    By Ngozi Uwujare Twenty-nine-year-old Agnes Daniel lost all: a pregnancy, her life and the man, Dennis Eze, 37, who she had hoped to be joined in marriage this December. Daniel died in circumstances that are not yet clear but detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Nasarawa State Police Command, believe that it was…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share