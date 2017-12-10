Only Buhari can hand over to Igbo in 2023 — ACF scribe

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following a declaration by Ohanaeze Ndigbo that Igbo would only support a presidential candidate that would spend four years in office from 2019 and allow them to take a shot at the presidency in 2023, Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani has said that the comment was an indication that Igbo may have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.

Sani, while reacting to Ohanaeze’s comment, told Sunday Sun that it was only Buhari that had one term to spend, stressing that he does not see any other presidential candidate that would step aside for Igbo after one term in office.

It would be recalled that President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, had recently declared that Igbo would only support a presidential candidate in 2019 whose manifesto protects the interest of the Igbo.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural said whoever wanted to be president should assure the Igbo that he would not stay in office more than one term because the Igbo would want to produce the president of the country in 2023.

The ACF scribe, however, said: “There is nothing exotic or quixotic about what the leadership of Ohanaeze has said. This is because in politics only interest is permanent. If being president is the major interest of the Igbo, they are entitled to pursue it democratically.

“What Ohanaeze now means is tacit endorsement of President Buhari who is about the only candidate with only one tenure to go from 2019. Any other candidate would hope to do two tenures.

“I am therefore happy to note that Ohanaeze has decided to be part of the national democracy through which group and individual interests can find expression.”