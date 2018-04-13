The Sun News
Latest
13th April 2018 - Only 30% of naval personnel have accommodation –Naval chief
13th April 2018 - Ask God to forgive your atrocities, Ezeonwuka tells Danjuma
13th April 2018 - Okorocha performs ground-breaking of Chosen Crown varsity
13th April 2018 - Enugu workers endorse Ugwuanyi for second term
13th April 2018 - Police nab most wanted Amalgamated Niger Deita Avengers commanders 
13th April 2018 - Electoral Act: Wike canvasses override of Buhari’s veto
13th April 2018 - Election sequence: Senate suspends Omo-Agege for 6 months
13th April 2018 - PDP accuses Buhari of non-transfer of power to VP
13th April 2018 - 25 killed in fresh attack in Taraba
13th April 2018 - Gunmen kidnap twins of Olubadan’s second in-command
Home / Business / Only 30% of naval personnel have accommodation –Naval chief
Naval

Only 30% of naval personnel have accommodation –Naval chief

— 13th April 2018

With the dearth of decent and affordable accommodation biting harder among Nigerians coupled with the attendant escalating cost of rents, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, recently said that only 30 per cent of the officers, representing 6,000 personnel have permanent accommodation.

Ibas, who spoke during the commissioning of the Nigerian Navy Officers Quarters at Kubwa, said the facility would house only about 66 officers and the their families, noting that the situation would degenerate if deliberate steps are not taken to address the accommodation needs of officers.

In order to nip more problems related to accommodation in the bud, the Chief of Naval Staff appealed to the Ministry of Defence to accord the Nigerian Navy appropriate considerations in the intervention projects of barracks’ provisions.

He stated that aside the accommodation, 70 per cent of its personnel welfare needs were unmet resulting in significant gaps in the accommodation needs of both officers and men in the country.

“For instance, the Nigerian Navy is only able to cater for permanent accommodation of 6,000 of its personnel, which represents less than 30 per cent of its total accommodation needs.Additionally, due to the peculiarities of military deployments, transfer accommodations are also required for personnel serving outside locations of their permanent residence.

“To this end, only about 4,500 personnel, which is less than 40 per cent of the required transit accommodation has been achieved. With a projected annual need of about 2,500 ratings and 200 officers, the accommodation situation will continue to worsen if deliberate steps are not taken in the short and medium terms to match intake,” he noted.

One of the compelling developmental objectives in the NN transformation plan, which is instituting affordable housing ownership schemes for personnel and provision of adequate accommodation will be met, he assured the personnel.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Nuratu Batagarawa, while commissioning the project, said she hoped that the accommodation would boost the morale and operational efficiency of the personnel towards contributing positively in enhancing improved maritime security and nation building.

She noted that accommodation challenges “in view of the NN peculiar inadequate barrack accommodation situation, will be given more consideration to ensure delivery of more living quarters to NN personnel. Our ability to account for the funds spent on this project makes it easier to attract more government funding,” she stated.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Naval

Only 30% of naval personnel have accommodation –Naval chief

— 13th April 2018

With the dearth of decent and affordable accommodation biting harder among Nigerians coupled with the attendant escalating cost of rents, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, recently said that only 30 per cent of the officers, representing 6,000 personnel have permanent accommodation. Ibas, who spoke during the commissioning of the Nigerian…

  • Danjuma

    Ask God to forgive your atrocities, Ezeonwuka tells Danjuma

    — 13th April 2018

    Zika Bobby Former minister of defence, General T. Y Danjuma, has been advised to ask God for forgiveness, for telling Nigerians to defend themselves in the face of attacks by armed men. A member of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, alleged that Danjuma made a confessional…

  • Okorocha

    Okorocha performs ground-breaking of Chosen Crown varsity

    — 13th April 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Wednesday performed a ground-breaking ceremony of the Chosen Crown University at Mgbidi. This was to herald the building of the institution owned by the Lords’ Chosen Charismatic Revival Church. He noted that by locating the university in the state, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has responded to his…

  • Enugu

    Enugu workers endorse Ugwuanyi for second term

    — 13th April 2018

    Workers and pensioners in Enugu State, under the auspices of the Organised Labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), have endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for re-election in 2019. The endorsement was made yesterday, during a solidarity rally in support of good governance in the state, and in appreciation of the…

  • Police

    Police nab most wanted Amalgamated Niger Deita Avengers commanders 

    — 13th April 2018

    Christopher Oji The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested a most wanted Amalgamated Niger Delta Avengers (ANDA) commander and his  second-in-command. They were arrested following several reports of threats from the group to the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources  (NDPR), located in Obumeze community, Rivers State. Operatives of the IRT deployed to Port…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share