Only 10m Nigerians activated ‘do-not-disturb’ code, says NCC

By Olabisi Olaleye

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), at the weekend, revealed that only 10 million subscribers have activated the “do-not-disturb” code.
According to the Commission, it plans to  review the ‘Year of the Consumer campaign’ as it enters its ninth month.
Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, disclosed that the commission would review implementation of the consumer initiative project next year with a view to taking the next line of action.
He explained that the campaign recorded about 10 million Nigerians, who activated the “do-not-disturb” facility made available by the agency.
Speaking on the sidelines of the 5th meeting of the National Council of Communications and Information Technology in Katsina, Danbatta said only 500,000 telecom subscribers had activated the NCC 2442 short code to stop telemarketing and other unsolicited text messages on their phones before the commencement of the campaign.
“We embarked on the campaign specifically with regard to two important issues. One is, ‘do-not-disturb’ facility as we had received a lot of complaints that many consumers received unsolicited text messages and for which they were unfairly charged. We dedicated a facility that will stop those messages from coming to the handsets of the consumers.
“We have been sensitising consumers on how to take advantage of this facility by sending STOP to 2442. Prior to the commencement of the campaign, less than 500,000 Nigerians activated the code.”
The NCC boss said the other component of the campaign was to sensitise Nigerians on the existence of the NCC toll-free line (622), which consumers can use to lodge complaints with regard to Quality of Service (QoS) and other related services.
“There’s also another important aspect of the campaign – educating the consumers on the existence of emergency call centres using a toll free line, 112.”

