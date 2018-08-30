– The Sun News
Latest
30th August 2018 - Only 10% Anambra pregnant women sleep in mosquito nets – experts
30th August 2018 - U.S Open: Nadal eases past Pospisil to reach third round
30th August 2018 - Killings: Judge hands off suit seeking to label herdsmen ‘terrorists’
30th August 2018 - Commission seeks more personnel for birth registration
30th August 2018 - 2019: Shun sentiments, elect credible personalities, presidential aspirant tells Nigerians
30th August 2018 - Murray true to word with second round exit at U.S. Open
30th August 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari, Osinbajo, others attend APC NEC meeting
30th August 2018 - Cancer of the pancreas: No knocks
30th August 2018 - Imo guber: Pascal Ejiogu picks APD nomination form
30th August 2018 - How to manage stress
Home / National / Only 10% Anambra pregnant women sleep in mosquito nets – experts
PREGNANT WOMEN

Only 10% Anambra pregnant women sleep in mosquito nets – experts

— 30th August 2018

…Praises Anambra in immunization exercise

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha
Participants at the workshop/training on the Task Shifting and Task Sharing (TSTS) proposed by South Saharan Social Development (SSDO) funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have expressed worry that only 10 percent of the pregnant women slept under the mosquito treated nets in 2017 in Anambra State.

Coordinator of the workshop Mr. Stanley Ilechukwu, who disclosed this in Awka, on Wednesday, said that Anambra State Health indicators as at 2017 when it was recorded that the state did well in immunisation programmes for children under the age of one including polio vaccination Yellow fever, tuberculosis and measles, among others.

Facilitator of the programme, Mr. Andrew Igbo, said TSTS was aimed at strengthening the health care services in the state hence other health workers, representatives from health institutions and State Ministry of Health, Civil society organizations and pharmacists as well as the media who were in attendance in the need for the state government to adopt TSTS to bridge the gap and short falls of health professionals in health care delivery.

Igbo also said that TSTS was introduced in 2014 by the National Council on Health which was approved by all the Commissioners of Health from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory , decrying government’s inability to make trainees and counterpart fund available for the policy to kick off in earnest.

Also in a remark, the Acting Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. Ogochukwu Ndibe said that TSTS is a policy that is result oriented only when those trained, centered their practices on the training received pointing out that there are medical areas that are not to be practiced by non-professionals.

READ ALSO: Killings: Judge hands off suit seeking to label herdsmen ‘terrorists’

He hinted that the state government was making efforts to ensure that the policy is officially domesticated.

The Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Agency, Dr. Chioma Ezenyimulu and Dr. Obiageli Uchebo explained that there are 35 General Hospitals and 565Health Centers that are fully operational across the state, adding that government, apart from training the students in various health institutions , equally run an on- the- job training for professionals and health tutors.

In her remark, Rev. Sister Raphaelmaria Nnorom of school of Nursing Ihiala pleaded with all those concerned with the policy implementation to accept programme with some level of maturity especially in the rural areas to avoid causing more harms than good.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PREGNANT WOMEN

Only 10% Anambra pregnant women sleep in mosquito nets – experts

— 30th August 2018

…Praises Anambra in immunization exercise Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Participants at the workshop/training on the Task Shifting and Task Sharing (TSTS) proposed by South Saharan Social Development (SSDO) funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have expressed worry that only 10 percent of the pregnant women slept under the mosquito treated nets in 2017 in…

  • HERDSMEN

    Killings: Judge hands off suit seeking to label herdsmen ‘terrorists’

    — 30th August 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Wednesday, washed his hands off the suit seeking the proscription of Fulani herdsmen as a terrorist organisation. The suit, which was instituted by a Makurdi-based legal practitioner, Matthew Nyiutsa,  has suffered some setbacks since it was filed in May…

  • birth registration

    Commission seeks more personnel for birth registration

    — 30th August 2018

    NAN The National Population Commission NPopC) has called for more personnel to adequately provide birth registration services across the country. The Assistant Director, Vital Registration, NPopC, Hajiya Hapsatu Isyaku, made the appeal at a media dialogue on birth registration in Lagos. “There is an urgent need to capture birth registration data in the facility level…

  • ASPIRANT

    2019: Shun sentiments, elect credible personalities, presidential aspirant tells Nigerians

    — 30th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Presidential aspirant of Save Nigerian Congress (SNC), Ayo Dasilva, has urged Nigerians to look beyond primordial sentiments of zoning political positions in the country and elect credible people with viable programmes and policies that would better the lot of the masses. He stated this on a radio programme, in Abeokuta, Ogun State,…

  • APC NEC

    JUST IN: Buhari, Osinbajo, others attend APC NEC meeting

    — 30th August 2018

    …Dogara missing, Tinubu makes surprise appearance Romanus Ugwu, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the national secretariat of the ruling party in Abuja. The arrival of the President at the venue of the meeting around 11:18am immediately signaled the commencement of the meeting which…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share