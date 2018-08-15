– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Onitsha traders protest ejection from market, assault
15th August 2018 - South East govs move to make zone agriculture hub
15th August 2018 - Alaibe commiserates with Dickson over mother’s death
15th August 2018 - Why Buhari should be re-elected –NDDC boss
15th August 2018 - Agabi, Odumakin, others praise Odili at 70
15th August 2018 - 2019: Wike merits second term –Kwankwaso
15th August 2018 - Osimhen set for Club Brugge move 
15th August 2018 - Real Valladolid targets Okaka 
15th August 2018 - Tyson Fury challenges Wilder 
15th August 2018 - Victor Moses drops in Chelsea rating
Home / National / Onitsha traders protest ejection from market, assault
ONITSHA

Onitsha traders protest ejection from market, assault

— 15th August 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

About 500 members of the Divine Shoe Leather Dealers Association (DSLDA) at Okolo Ichida Estate, Ogbaru, near Onitsha, Anambra State, yesterday took to the streets, protesting alleged ejection from their shops and assault by the leadership of the association.

Alleging that the leadership insisted that they must relocate to a  permanent site at Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of the state, the protesters bore placards with inscriptions, such as: “We are dying in pain,” “Governor Obiano, please save us from the hand of the wicked,” “They sold our shops and want us to come to Nkwelle-Ezunaka as tenants,” “Leave our property alone,” “Say no to bad leadership,” “They refused to give us shops after paying,” and we don’t have shops at Nkwelle-Ezunaka,” among others.

Vice Chairman of the market, Okechukwu Nduka, who spoke on behalf of the  protesters, alleged that for about one month now they were ejected from their market because they refused to relocate to the new site at Nkwelle-Ezunaka, where they would remain as tenants with higher stallage fee.

“We have been at Okolo Ichida Estate for about 31 years as tenants, until when we were allocated a land at Nkwelle-Ezunaka by the state government and asked to pay compensation of N2.5million which we did.

“We were told that we will pay N7million to the Nkwelle-Ezunaka community as land owners and we paid. Not long, the leadership said it had got a developer for the new site (contractor-financed) who pledged to complete building the market in three years’ time and that each trader will pay N410,000 and later increased it to N750,000, warning that if we didn’t pay, they will re-allocate it to other interested traders at N1.5million to N2million.

READ ALSO: South East govs move to make zone agriculture hub

“All pleas that they should allow us to pay by  installment for three years, as we are poor shoe manufacturers who have no money, fell on deaf ears.

“They sold the shops to non-members and now want us to go to those they sold the shops to and rent them as tenants.

“We said no, instead, let us remain where we are at Okolo Ichida Estate as tenants.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ONITSHA

Onitsha traders protest ejection from market, assault

— 15th August 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha About 500 members of the Divine Shoe Leather Dealers Association (DSLDA) at Okolo Ichida Estate, Ogbaru, near Onitsha, Anambra State, yesterday took to the streets, protesting alleged ejection from their shops and assault by the leadership of the association. Alleging that the leadership insisted that they must relocate to a  permanent…

  • SOUTH EAST

    South East govs move to make zone agriculture hub

    — 15th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has said that the zone would become hub of agriculture in the next couple of years following programmes executed by each of the five states. In his remarks at the South East Farming Fiesta (SEFF 2018) in Abakaliki, Ebonyi…

  • ALAIBE

    Alaibe commiserates with Dickson over mother’s death

    — 15th August 2018

    A former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe, has sympathised with Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, over the death of his mother, Madam GoldCoast Dickson at 72. In a letter of condolence, Alaibe said the unexpected news of the death of Madam Dickson brought back the sad feelings he personally…

  • BUHARI

    Why Buhari should be re-elected –NDDC boss

    — 15th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Executive Director (projects) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Adjogbe, has called on Nigerians, particularly those in the Niger Delta, to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election. Adjogbe said the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Buhari is doing so much to alleviate the sufferings of the…

  • ODILI

    Agabi, Odumakin, others praise Odili at 70

    — 15th August 2018

    Tony John,  Port Harcourt Nigerians from all walks of life, on Tuesday, praised former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili, for his contributions towards the development of his state and Nigeria in general. In their remarks at a lecture organised by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to mark Odili’s 70th birthday, they hailed Odili for…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share