The Sun News
Latest
20th April 2018 - ONGAcious heats up TV screens
20th April 2018 - Why we’re honouring Hugh Masekela at Lagos International Jazz Festival -Sadare
20th April 2018 - I’m not here to compete with Wizkid –Chuku100
20th April 2018 - Praiz drops Here and Now video
20th April 2018 - New telenovela, Wildflower, debuts on StarTimes
20th April 2018 - Day Fela and the Kalakuta Queens set Lagos on fire
20th April 2018 - Canon partners PEFTI to train students, filmmakers
20th April 2018 - How I made Shaku Shaku dance popular –Slimcase
20th April 2018 - Herdsmen, farmers’ clashes: Over 257 killed this year –FG
20th April 2018 - Underage voting: Group accuses political parties of complicity
Home / TSWeekend / ONGAcious heats up TV screens
ONGAcious

ONGAcious heats up TV screens

— 20th April 2018

A new family TV show, ONGAcious aimed at promoting Nigeria’s culture, tourism and healthy living, has started showing on selected television channels across the country. 

Speaking at a media interactive session in Lagos, the Marketing Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, Mr. Abiodun Ayodeji, said the company chose to sponsor ONGAcious because the show aligns with the brand essence of Onga, which revolves on trust, family, responsibility and caring. 

“We have a very rich culture, which many people do not appreciate. The show is saying, ‘let us talk about Nigeria; let us celebrate our culture; let us talk about our local delicacies and their health benefits’. This is the only way the younger generation can appreciate the country’s culture. 

“Each episode exposes viewers to the unique history, traditions and culture of a specific city or town. Apart from the documentary, an individual who is grounded in the culture of the place takes the audience through its history in an engaging manner. The show also shows the audience the array of local foods they can prepare and highlights the health benefits of such delicacies,” he explained. 

The show premiered on Saturday April 7, 2018, and airs every weekend on select television stations including TVC Lagos, African Magic Family (DStv and GOtv), OSRC TV Akure, STV Jos, ABS Awka, NTA Kano, NTA Ilorin, NTA Kaduna, and NTA Aba. Others are NTA Port Harcourt, NTA Minna, Rima TV Sokoto and Nigbati TV (StarTimes channel 137).

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

herdsmen killings

Herdsmen, farmers’ clashes: Over 257 killed this year –FG

— 20th April 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Federal Government has disclosed that over 257  persons have been killed since January 2018, in the clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who made the disclosure in Katsina, yesterday, said the number was recorded in 30 incidents across the…

  • political

    Underage voting: Group accuses political parties of complicity

    — 20th April 2018

    Iheanacho Nwosu; Romanus Ugwu, Abuja A consortium of civil society organisations, under the auspices of Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group (ISDMG), has accused the leadership of the political parties of complicity in the alleged underage voting during elections in Nigeria. Reacting to the massive outcry that greeted the 2018 Kano Local Government election, the group…

  • Looters

    Looters’ list: Again, Secondus dares FG to go to court

    — 20th April 2018

    National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Seconds, has, once again, challenged the Federal Government to drag him to court if it has evidence on allegation of corruption. Secondus spoke through his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, and accused the federal government of blackmail aimed at distracting him in his assignment of leading…

  • DSS

    Senate mace theft: ACF, Labour, others condemn attack

    — 20th April 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola; Noah Ebije, Kaduna; Ndubuisi Orji; Okwe Obi, Abuja  The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the snatching of the Senate mace, on.  ACF said the attack on the Senate Chamber was an infringement on  democracy. In a similar vein, a National Executive Committee  member of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu,…

  • AfDB

    EIB, AfDB to strengthen Nigeria’s agric lending with $70m

    — 20th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC  The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have agreed to support the creation of new Development Bank of Nigeria to strengthen lending for business and agriculture investment in the country with $70 million. This was contained in a statement released to journalists at the ongoing 2018 Spring…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share