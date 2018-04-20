ONGAcious heats up TV screens

A new family TV show, ONGAcious aimed at promoting Nigeria’s culture, tourism and healthy living, has started showing on selected television channels across the country.

Speaking at a media interactive session in Lagos, the Marketing Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, Mr. Abiodun Ayodeji, said the company chose to sponsor ONGAcious because the show aligns with the brand essence of Onga, which revolves on trust, family, responsibility and caring.

“We have a very rich culture, which many people do not appreciate. The show is saying, ‘let us talk about Nigeria; let us celebrate our culture; let us talk about our local delicacies and their health benefits’. This is the only way the younger generation can appreciate the country’s culture.

“Each episode exposes viewers to the unique history, traditions and culture of a specific city or town. Apart from the documentary, an individual who is grounded in the culture of the place takes the audience through its history in an engaging manner. The show also shows the audience the array of local foods they can prepare and highlights the health benefits of such delicacies,” he explained.

The show premiered on Saturday April 7, 2018, and airs every weekend on select television stations including TVC Lagos, African Magic Family (DStv and GOtv), OSRC TV Akure, STV Jos, ABS Awka, NTA Kano, NTA Ilorin, NTA Kaduna, and NTA Aba. Others are NTA Port Harcourt, NTA Minna, Rima TV Sokoto and Nigbati TV (StarTimes channel 137).