ONELGA

ONELGA youths endorse Wike for second term

— 29th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Thousands of youths from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), of Rivers State,  have endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike, for a second term.

The youths, under the auspices of One Million Youths for New Rivers State, made the endorsement, on Tuesday, when they  marched through Omoku streets, the headquarters of ONELGA, singing pro-Wike songs.

They declared that the key projects executed by Governor Wike in the area and other ongoing projects informed their decision to vote Governor Wike again.

ONELGA youths, from ward to ward, passed their vote of confidence on Governor Wike, urging him to continue his good works for the state.

READ ALSO: Court insists on order stopping increase of DSTV subscription tariffs

As the youths marched through markets and roadside shops, residents cheered in support of the  State Governor.

Coordinator of One Million Youths for New Rivers State,  Ehie Edison, said that Rivers  people would not be intimidated by the use of security agencies, stressing that they will re-elect Governor Wike in 2019.

He  said that Governor Wike has given  the youths the opportunity to grow in their chosen  careers as he had invested in their development.

Secretary of One Million Youths for New Rivers State, Major Jack, lauded Governor Wike for his commitment to the development of the state.

He noted that Rivers people were happy with the governor and they would never be swayed by the antics of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

Chairman of the state’s House of Assembly Committee on Environment,  Christian Ahiakwo, assured that ONELGA people will support Governor Wike all the way.

He said that  the massive turnout of youths and the voting population, signified the undiluted support of ONELGA people for Governor Wike.

Highpoint of the occasion was the celebratory rally by the  youths at the council headquarters in Omoku.

 

