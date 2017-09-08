One killed in bloody clash between OPC factions in Ibadan

…Arrest 2 persons

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr. Abiodun Odude, on Friday confirmed the death of one of the injured persons during the bloody clash between two rival factions of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Ibadan.

The name of the deceased was given as Mr. Lekan Adebayo, who was said to have sustained serious injury after the clash that occurred in front of Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, shortly after the Yoruba summit on restructuring of Nigeria held at the stadium on Thursday.

Odude stated further that two persons have been arrested in connection with the clash, which was said to have occurred between OPC being led by Otunba Gani Adams, and the Oodua Peoples Congress Reformed being led by Dare Adesope.

Though eyewitnesses said at least six persons were injured, the police confirmed that three persons were injured, adding that two among the injured persons were rushed to a private hospital, while the third person was also rushed to the Police Hospital, Eleyele, Ibadan. One of the was said to have breathed his last while receiving medical attention.