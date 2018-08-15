One injured, building razed in Anambra kerosene explosion

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Medical experts are presently battling to save the life a middle-aged woman, Mrs. Gift Oroke, who sustained severe burns following kerosene explosion leading to fire outbreak in their apartment at No 7, Dike Ezeagu Street, Ugwuagba Obosi, Anambra State.

The explosion also burnt completely, an eight-room service quarters in the apartment destroying valuable household properties too.

The Daily Sun gathered that the incident happened at about 10:00a.m, on Monday, when Mrs. Oroke wanted to light up her stove for cooking when the explosion occurred and the whole environment burst into flames.

READ ALSO: US Embassy suspends Abuja Consular services

Police spokesman in Anambra State, Haruna Muhammed, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident, said police detectives from Awada Division visited the scene and the victim was taken to St. Martins Hospital, Ugwuagba for treatment.

Haruna disclosed that a sample of the kerosene was obtained for analysis while the case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

It would be recalled that similar incidents also occurred on the June 16 at Nkwelle Ogidi and June 25 at Amikwo in Awka leading to the death of one Ada Okpoto aged 14 years while one Divine Favour, aged 13 years, sustained various degrees of burns, respectively.

The police in view of the foregoing advised members of the public once again to always take necessary precautions when using kerosene and other combustible substances in order to prevent reoccurrence of such ugly incidents.