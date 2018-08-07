One church, two names: How name change tore Qua Iboe Church apart

Inside source said the governor had pleaded with each faction to maintain the peace until the crisis is eventually resolved.

February last year, the governor had convened a peace meeting at Government House, Uyo, where two retired generals: former director-general of NYSC, Maj. Gen. Edet Akpan representing the QIC faction, and former chief of air staff, Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok, rep- resenting the UEC, attended.

Gov. Udom Emmanuel who is a deacon in the church had made several efforts to reconcile the two factions but his efforts have not yielded any fruits as each faction has stuck to its position.

Contacted, Rev. Nada declined comments except to say: “The matter is being handled by the legal adviser of the church; legal adviser of United Evangelical Church founded as Qua Iboe Church. I think he is the right person to be contacted for comment.”

As at Wednesday, the church elders still being grilled at the CID, state police headquarters, on the strength of the petition. The petitioners however were not present.

The governor, only last Sunday in another QIC congregation in Asuna, Etinan, had expressed optimism that the crisis would be over soon. He did not, however, state how that would be possible even though he said: “We have gone very far on the reconciliation and we will soon be there.”

He appealed to the leadership of the two factions to have an open mind for peace and unity to return to the church.

“I believe very soon, this crisis would be over and we will be back again as one body. It is only through God’s grace that Qua Iboe Church in Asuna could stand 100 years. Any church that is founded on truth, no matter what happens, that church can never shake.

“I am not overriding the church; but permit me to say that ‘founded as’ is not the same thing as ‘also known as.’ ‘Also known as’ is reconciliatory, while ‘founded as’ does not allow for a change we just preach now.

But the national chairman or general superintendent of UEC, Rev. Samuel Ebukiba, expressed ignorance of the crisis when our correspondent called. “How can the police invade a church?” he queried.

The purportedly suspended chairman of the QIC, Aka Itiam, Elder Felix Uboh, said till now he was not aware why the superintendent said he and four other members of the church council were suspended.

He admitted being invited by the police but said none of those who wrote the petition including the congregational pastor had been bold enough to show up to defend their petition.

“We are QIC, not UEC. But we will not take the laws into our hands to remove the wrong signpost that they have come to post on the church. The matter is with the police. We believe the police will do a good job after knowing the truth,” Uboh said.