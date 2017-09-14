Ondo traditional ruler commends AFREXIM Bank on expansion of trade

By Chinenye Anuforo

The Olubaka of Oka in Akoko South West Local government area of Ondo State, Adebori Adeleye, has extolled the professional virtues and qualities of the President of African Export- Import Bank (AFREXIM Bank), Benedict Oramah in his aggressive drive to consolidate on the vision and achievements of the bank, particularly on the finance, promotion and expansion of intra and extra-Africa trade.

The traditional ruler gave the commendation at Oka-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South West Local government council during a courtesy call on him by the president of the Bank.

In a Press Statement by the community Spokesman, Felix Ale, Adeleye described the visit of Oramah as historic in the life of the community.

The traditional ruler told the AFREXIM Bank boss that,he is not only a pride to Nigerians and Africans by his accounts but emphasising that his enviable performance and track record of achievements since assumption of office as Chief Executive of the Bank are pointers to his determined efforts in consolidating the historic achievements of the bank as well as to open a new chapter in its unique and enviable status as an international multilateral financial service organisation.

Adeleye maintained that the current efforts and aggressive performance of the bank are not only heartwarming but are indeed positive signals for the actualisation of its noble objectives,appreciable economic development in the continent and better days ahead for Africans.

In his remarks at the occasion,Chairman Senate committee on science and technology, Senator Ajayi Boroffice described the president of AFREXIM Bank as a great Nigerian who has done the country proud in his enviable career as a Banker.

He said, Oramah is well known to him over the years, emphasising that, he has no doubt played a very significant role in the developmental history of the bank as Africa’s multilateral trade finance institution before his well-deserved elevation as president of the Bank.

Also speaking at the occasion, immediate past Nigeria Ambassador to Central African Republic, Ambassador Roland Omowa thanked the president of Bank for travelling all the way from Cairo to join his friend, Professor Segun Ilegbusi whom he described as a renowned scientist and an illustrious son of Oka-Akoko in the final burial rites for his late mother.

The gesture, he said was not only a demonstration of love and loyalty to friendship but a generous display of respect and affection to the good people of the ancient community.

Dr Oramah expressed delight for the reception accorded him, pointing out that his visit to Oka-Akoko was like home coming in view of the age long relationship between him and Professor Segun Ilegbusi whom he described as not just a friend but a confidant and brother.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to Olubaka,the Oka-oba in council, the Ilegbusi royal family and the good people of Oka-Akoko on the death of Mrs Marian Ilegbusi who until her demise was a community

woman leader and a princess from the ruling house in Oka community.

The African Export-Import Bank popularly known as AFREXIMBANK is an international financial institution with headquarters in Cairo,Egypt,whose primary objective is to promote and finance trade within the African continent and trade between Africa and other continents.