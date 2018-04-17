The Sun News
Latest
17th April 2018 - Ondo set for LG poll in mid year
17th April 2018 - Case of a fudged census figure
17th April 2018 - Alex Jones sued for defamation by parents of Sandy Hook victims
17th April 2018 - NMA declares JOHESU ‘illegal’
17th April 2018 - IITA reiterates commitment to nourish African agriculture
17th April 2018 - VGN boss seeks Wike’s synergy for group
17th April 2018 - Ogun to replicate mini solar grid in rural communities
17th April 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Army drills personnel to showcase fighting power
17th April 2018 - No individual, VIP above traffic laws in FCT, says FRSC
17th April 2018 - Mob kill 2 robbery, cult suspects in Enugu
Home / Elections / Politics / Ondo set for LG poll in mid year
LOCAL government elections Ondo State

Ondo set for LG poll in mid year

— 17th April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Indications emerged Tuesday that local government elections in Ondo State may be held in before the middle of the year.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu dropped the hint while swearing in members of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) at the Governor’s office in Akure.

The Governor also declared his administration’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the southwestern state.

He expressed the readiness of his administration to ensure that elections are held in the local government areas in the state before the end of the year.

Akeredolu charged members of ODIEC to ensure that the next round of elections to be conducted are free, fair and credible.

“It is possible for us to have the leadership of a local government belong to a different political party from the one in control of the state. Our political experiences make the possibility appear remote in this clime. It is attainable if we are committed and sincere,” said Governor Akeredolu.

He said for democracy to work, must be free, fair and credible elections, down to the local government level.

“The local government is guaranteed in section 7 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). It is expected to discharge its mandate to the people in the areas of primary education, health care, recreation and social development,” he explained.

“Markets, parks and other public recreational facilities are within the jurisdiction of the local government. The scope of administration at this level covers issues which affect the immediate welfare of the majority of the people. There is no gain saying the obvious that local government plays pivotal roles in the development of the country.”

The Governor charged the newly inaugurated members of the Ondo State Property Development Corporation to contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

He stated that it was time to justify the trust reposed on them by the people and government of the state.

The Governor had earlier nominated Prof. Yomi Dinakin as Chairman of ODIEC, with other members including Dr. Soji Omowole, Oladele Akinyelure, Tunde Adeleye, Mrs Stella Omotoso, Taju Ibrahim and Rotimi Olorunfemi.

All the nominees were cleared last week by the state House of Assembly.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LOCAL government elections Ondo State

Ondo set for LG poll in mid year

— 17th April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Indications emerged Tuesday that local government elections in Ondo State may be held in before the middle of the year. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu dropped the hint while swearing in members of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) at the Governor’s office in Akure. The Governor also declared his administration’s commitment to…

  • NMA declares JOHESU ‘illegal’

    — 17th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja JOHESU: The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has dismissed the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) as an illegal body that should not be accorded any recognition by Nigerians. It said the threat by JOHESU to commence indefinite strike by midnight, on Wednesday, was uncalled for because their demands were driven by envy. NMA…

  • IITA

    IITA reiterates commitment to nourish African agriculture

    — 17th April 2018

    NAN IITA: The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, has reiterated its commitment to conducting researches that will nourish African agriculture. The Director-General of IITA, Dr Nteranya Sanginga, gave the assurance at the 21st Annual Symposium of IITA and International Association of Research Scholars and Fellows (IARSAF) on Tuesday in Ibadan. News Agency of…

  • VGN boss seeks Wike’s synergy for group

    — 17th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The founder and Commander General of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Alhaji Ali Sokoto, has urged Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to invite and discuss with the state VGN for more effective security. Sokoto made the appeal when he visited the state to inaugurate the state’s command of the…

  • SOLAR Ogun

    Ogun to replicate mini solar grid in rural communities

    — 17th April 2018

    In a bid to address  the electricity needs of the state, particularly in  the rural communities, the Ogun State  Government is set to replicate Gbamu Gbamu’s 85 kilowatt Solar Grid in other rural communities in the state. Deputy Governor of the state, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga, who also oversees the affairs of the Ministry of…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share