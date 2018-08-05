– The Sun News
Latest
5th August 2018 - Ondo SDP leader dumps party for PDP
5th August 2018 - “SSSHHH quiet! Why do you always have to make a racket out of nothing, huh?”
5th August 2018 - Shehu Sani’s suspension: APC NWC overrules el-Rufai, lifts suspension
5th August 2018 - President Buhari salutes veteran Journalist, Ray Ekpu at 70
5th August 2018 - NNPC says Baru not funding alleged impeachment plot against Saraki
5th August 2018 - Why forgiveness benefits you MORE
5th August 2018 - Akpabio visits Buhari in London
5th August 2018 - My support for Buhari’ll bring good tidings to Sokoto, says Wamakko
5th August 2018 - Soldiers arrest wanted terrorist at IDP camp in Borno
5th August 2018 - Soldiers dislodge, kill several militias in Benue
Home / Politics / Ondo SDP leader dumps party for PDP
Akindele-Martins

Ondo SDP leader dumps party for PDP

— 5th August 2018

NAN

Mrs Modupe Akindele-Martins, a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, has dumped the party with her supporters for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure on Sunday.

Akindele-Martins was the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in November 2016 election in the state.

She was also the running mate to Dr Olu Agunloye of the SDP in the last governorship election in the state.

Akindele-Martins was also the Ondo State Woman Leader of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

READ ALSO My support for Buhari’ll bring good tidings to Sokoto, says Wamakko

Akindele-Martins said she had resigned her membership from the SDP and was defecting with thousands of her supporters in all the 18 local government areas of the Ondo State to PDP.

“Absolutely, am leaving SDP with thousands of my supporters in the 18 local government areas of the state to join PDP,” she said.

She said that SDP, as a party, did not have the commitment to effect any change of government in 2019 and was not well positioned to wrestle power from APC.

“So, with my exit at this point in time, that means the SDP only exists as a nomenclature at the state level.

“SDP has been in a total mess after the former State Secretary, Hon. Dele Ogunbameru, left on Oct. 24, 2017 with more than half of the state structure,” she said.

According to her, all is now set to formally join the PDP with her supporters as all arrangements have been concluded.

Akindele-Martins, who is from Okitipupa in Ondo South Senatorial District, expressed regret that the area had been neglected by the current administration, hence the need for her to pitch tent with the PDP to save the people from the “shackles of APC government in the state.”

“All hands must be on deck to save the people of Ondo South Senatorial district and entire state from the shackles of the so-called progressives party.

“The good people of Ondo South Senatorial District have made up their minds to pitch tent with the PDP to wrestle power from the APC at all levels in the 2019 general elections,” she said.

Akindele-Martins, therefore, called on the people of the state to support the enthronement of PDP at all levels of government.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Akindele-Martins

Ondo SDP leader dumps party for PDP

— 5th August 2018

NAN Mrs Modupe Akindele-Martins, a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, has dumped the party with her supporters for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). She disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure on Sunday. Akindele-Martins was the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in November…

  • SHEHU SANI

    Shehu Sani’s suspension: APC NWC overrules el-Rufai, lifts suspension

    — 5th August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has overruled the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led Kaduna State party chapter on the suspension of the senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, lifting the suspension order. A statement signed by the chairman, Tudun-Wada North chapter of the party, Ibrahim Salisu Togo,…

  • Ekpu

    President Buhari salutes veteran Journalist, Ray Ekpu at 70

    — 5th August 2018

    NAN President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Ray Ekpu, who turns 70 on Aug. 6 as well as clocks 45 years working as a journalist and an administrator. President Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in…

  • Baru

    NNPC says Baru not funding alleged impeachment plot against Saraki

    — 5th August 2018

    NAN The Management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), on Sunday said its Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, was not funding any plot to impeach the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki. Mr Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, said in a statement in Abuja that the Corporation was…

  • AKPABIO

    Akpabio visits Buhari in London

    — 5th August 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on vacation, in London, on Sunday, received Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, in the European country. Akpabio is currently being rumoured to be perfecting plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Head of Digital Communication in the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi, confirmed…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share