Ondo residents collect treated mosquito nets

The distribution of treated mosquito nets have commenced across the 18 local government council areas of Ondo State after the exercise was flagged off on Friday in Akure by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The distribution exercise witnessed large turnout of residents at various distribution points in all the local government areas of the state.
In Akure North Local Government Area, the distribution was flagged off at the Basic Health Centre, Ayede Ogbese, by the council Chairman, Mr. Segun Oluyede.
Oluyede charged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the nets to kick out malaria from the state.
He warned the beneficiaries against using the nets to process Garri or even sell them, saying the nets had been proven as a cost effective means of fighting malaria.
The Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Supervisor in the area, Mrs. Bukola Oyetomi, said the people had been given proper orientation on the usage of the nets.
Oyetomi said health officials would go round houses in the community to ensure the residents comply with the usage.
Some recipients of the nets, Mrs. Grace John and Mrs. Zainab Alabi, expressed joy at the gesture, promising to use them as instructed by the health officials at the distribution points.
In Owo Council Area, some beneficiaries in the area, Miss Katherine Olasebikan, Miss Elizabeth Joel and Mrs. Seyi Balogun, also promised to use the mosquito nets properly.
The mosquito nets replacement exercise so far has witnessed impressive turnout in all the distribution points across the state.
The nets replacement exercise is being facilitated by the CRS in partnership with the Ondo State Government with support from Global Fund.
The distribution exercise for the 2.9 million nets would end on November 1. (NAN)

